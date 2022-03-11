Under the command of four-year head coach Donald Anthony Jr., the Ohio State fencing team earned its fourth consecutive conference title in dominant fashion in late February.

Both the Buckeyes’ women’s and men’s teams went undefeated at the Central Collegiate Fencing Championships Feb. 27, combining to go 8-0 on the day. While Ohio State once again found itself as conference champions, Anthony said the Buckeyes are seeking something much greater.

“Our goal this season is not a conference championship, it’s a national championship,” Anthony said. “So we sort of came back in, we checked the box, that was good. But, now we’re back in the gym getting ready.”

Anthony pointed to a multitude of fencers that aided the Buckeyes to the CCFC title, including some of the team’s leaders in sabres junior Julieta Toledo and senior Roscoe Swartz — who both serve as captains on the women’s and men’s teams, respectively.

Another fencer of note was sophomore foil Edriss Ndiaye, who has juggled time between Ohio State and international pursuits this season — seeking to land a spot on the U.S. National Team. Ndiaye picked up six wins at the CCFC Championships.

Ndiaye competed in the CCFC Championships just a week removed from competitions in Spain and Utah and said his primary focus was on recovery.

“I wasn’t really training much. I was really just trying to keep my legs from not falling apart,” Ndiaye said. “For me, it was really just about staying present.”

As the Buckeyes have had continued success under Anthony, he emphasized the need to build up the team’s culture and discipline when he took over the program.

Although the team was successful prior to Anthony’s arrival, he said the focus was on building upon the legacy of those that came before him.

“I had the good fortune of taking over a program that I had been supporting as a person on the outside for 20-something years since the previous coach came here, and even before that. So I wasn’t new to the Ohio State fencing program,” Anthony said. “I think the thing we’ve done well is building on that legacy and bringing in great talent, as well as making sure that we created a culture where the athletes are able to reach their potential.”

Ndiaye said the structure in the Ohio State program is what sets it apart from other teams and that Anthony has set everyone on the same track.

“When it comes to what this program has, I would definitely say amazing structure. We’re very disciplined and consistent with our training regiment,” Ndiaye said. “A lot of the other programs have great coaches and great fencers, but don’t necessarily have amazing structure. Coach Anthony has done a great job in keeping the team united and uniform.”

It doesn’t only come down to the coaches, though. Ndiaye said the program has a high level of peer leadership, adding that he and his teammates push each other to succeed.

While the culture shift has proven to be successful, Anthony has also taken the initiative to provide the team with mental training — something Ndiaye said is just as important as the physical aspect of the sport.

Much of the mental training focus lies on the aspect of mindfulness, which Anthony said he brought in Ohio State sports psychologist Chelsi Day to help his team with.

“It’s just like any other training. You have to practice it because if you don’t practice it, you can’t call on it,” Anthony said. “That’s the kind of thing you work on, mindfulness, being able to control your emotions.”

Ndiaye said the mental training has made him a better fencer, both at the collegiate level and on the international circuit.

“What separates the top international fencers from the average international fencers is really their mental game,” Ndiaye said. “The more that I was able to work on my mental game, the more success that I saw and consistency that I saw.”

As the Buckeyes look to put all of their training together Saturday at the NCAA Midwest Regional, Ohio State will also get an added advantage. The NCAA Midwest Regional will take place at French Field House, giving the Buckeyes the opportunity to compete in their home gym.

While Anthony said the Buckeyes need to use their home-gym advantage the right way — by avoiding distractions — Ndiaye said competing at French Field House will bring a level of comfort to the team.

“It’s amazing. I can literally drive five minutes to go compete instead of being in a bus for six hours or a plane for however many hours. So obviously I’m going to be more recovered,” Ndiaye said. “When you compete at home, you kind of fence better because you feel comfortable. For me, I can just treat it like, ‘Oh, I’m just going to practice,’ and it will help me put less pressure on myself.”

The NCAA Midwest Regional begins at 9 a.m. and runs to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The Buckeyes will compete against Cleveland State, Denison, Detroit Mercy, Lawrence, Northwestern, Notre Dame and Wayne State.