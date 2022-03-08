Senior forward Justin Ahrens earned one of 14 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award honors, the conference announced Tuesday.

Ahrens played in all 29 games this season and made 18 starts. His 45 3-pointers lead the Buckeyes and his average of 1.6 buckets from distance per-game is 23rd in the Big Ten.

Ohio State named captains this season for the first time since 2008, and Ahrens received one of four nods from his teammates.

The Versailles, Ohio, native also earned Academic All-Big Ten recognition last season. He’s six 3-pointers away from entering the top 10 during an Ohio State career with 141.