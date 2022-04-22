The Afrikan American Farewell Celebration kicks off May 7 at 3 p.m., giving Black students a space to showcase their achievements.

The event will be held in the Archie M. Griffin Grand Ballroom inside the Ohio Union and is hosted by the National Pan-Hellenic Council, the Office of Student Life, the Student Life Multicultural Center and the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, according to the Multicultural Center’s website. Nevaeh Miller, a third-year in community leadership, said the event will focus on allowing students to recognize their African heritage and give them a space to feel included.

“Having something specifically for us, awards for us and faculty and staff that are Black, African American, minority people who have helped us get through our journey here at Ohio State, I think it’s a good ceremony to showcase that and have a space for us to feel welcome,” Miller said.

Graduating students registered for the event ahead of time and will be announced during the celebration, according to the Sorority and Fraternity Life website.

Devon Stith, a fourth-year in consumer and family financial service, said students and attendees can expect to see a full traditional commencement ceremony, including remarks from University President Kristina M. Johnson and other university officials, as well as student speakers and a performance from the African American Voices Gospel Choir.

Stith said the main event is the opportunity to see each graduate walk across the stage to receive their degree and be recognized.

“It is about paying respect to the hard work and determination it takes to get through college,” Stith said. “Especially with this being a predominantly white institution, it is valuable to have the opportunity to be individually recognized for your accomplishments.”

Miller said the reason the celebration uses a “k” in “Afrikan” is to allow African American students to recognize their African heritage without people making the connection of leaving from Africa to become Americans. She said it is a symbol that embodies the representation that the event is based on.

“Adding that ‘k’ allows for us to recognize our African descent and our ancestors, which this is basically centered around,” Miller said.

The event originally began in the ’90s and was led by the National Pan-Hellenic Council, Stith said. Since its creation, he said the event has given the Black community at Ohio State an opportunity to look forward to the achievement of graduating.

“It also allows families and friends to come together and celebrate their loved ones that are making this accomplishment,” Stith said.