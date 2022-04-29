Former wide receiver Chris Olave was selected by the New Orleans Saints with the No. 11 overall pick in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday.

Across four seasons at Ohio State, Olave gained All-American status and achieved all-conference recognition, climbing the program’s receiving records and owning 35 touchdown receptions, the most in a career for a Buckeye.

Olave brought in 2,711 receiving yards, fifth-most in Ohio State history, across 176 receptions, which also stands as third-most in a Buckeyes career.

Last season, Olave played in 12 games, hauling in 936 receiving yards and a team-high 13 touchdowns. While he opted out of the Rose Bowl, Olave still made 65 receptions on his way to First Team All-Big Ten honors for the second-straight season.

In 2020, Olave led the Buckeyes’ receivers with 729 receiving yards, 50 receptions and seven touchdowns. He led Ohio State with 132 receiving yards and six catches against No. 2 Clemson during the Fiesta Bowl to help the Buckeyes advance to the College Football National Championship.

Many will remember Olave’s ability to be a threat downfield for deep passes, but his versatility to catch passes outside and contribute across the field helped him boost his football skill set. Olave made one of his first impacts as a freshman against No. 4 Michigan in 2018, blocking a punt to help the Buckeyes score a touchdown during the third quarter against the Wolverines.