One person was injured in a shooting at campus-area club Bullwinkle’s Saturday, according to two Buckeye Alerts issued this morning.

At about 2:15 a.m, the first Buckeye Alert reported a shooting at Bullwinkle’s, which is popular among Ohio State students, and warned that the suspect fled south of the club. The alert was updated at about 2:40 a.m., stating a suspect is in custody.

The victim is in stable condition and was taken to the hospital.

It is unknown if the victim or the shooter are affiliated with Ohio State.

This story will be updated when more information is available.