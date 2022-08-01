Returning and incoming Buckeyes will be able to appreciate the wide variety of events Columbus and Ohio State will host during Welcome Week. From sporting events to music festivals, the week of Aug. 21 has special occasions to entertain everyone. Be sure to check out Ohio State’s Discount Ticket Program (D-Tix) to save some money during Welcome Week.

Aug. 21

Columbus Clippers vs. Toledo Mud Hens ($3-27): Family Day Sunday at Huntington Park is the perfect time to spend with students before dropping them off for the school year.

Columbus Crew vs. Atlanta United FC ($34-100+): Enjoy watching Columbus’ professional soccer team at the Historic Crew Stadium.

Leon Bridges at Kemba! Live ($59.50-99): The soulful sounds of Leon Bridges’ ‘Boundless’ tour will be on display in Kemba! Live’s outdoor amphitheater.

Student Involvement Fair : Students can pick from the thousands of student-run organizations that will be on the Oval and South Oval to participate in fall semester.

Aug. 23

Lauv at Kemba! Live ($39.50-95): The ‘All 4 Nothing Tour’ will make a stop in Columbus with special guest Hayley Kiyoko.

Aug. 24

Thundercat at Kemba! Live ($32.50-85): Another outdoor performance at Kemba, Thundercat is sure to give a unique and funky performance.

Aug. 25

Buckeye Kickoff : An Ohio State tradition that embraces school spirit and community, free with your BuckID.

Aug. 26

Breakaway Music Festival ($74-504 for a single ticket): The Chainsmokers, The Lane 8, Quinn XCII: Some of the biggest names in pop, electronic, and rap music will take the stage at the Historic Crew Stadium along with a one-of-a-kind silent disco party.

WonderBus ($50-285 for a single ticket): Duran Duran, Cannons, Daisy the Great: Located at The Lawn on CAS, this festival is for music lovers who are looking for big names but a mellower experience than Breakaway. Be sure to check out D-Tix for a heavy discount on one-day and three-day passes.

Aug. 27

Breakaway Music Festival ($79-504): Griz, Slander, Jauz off the Deep End, Yung Gravy: Day two of the event features more musicians, big and small.

WonderBus: Lorde, COIN, Cautious Clay: Return for day two of the festival and enjoy more performances as well as local food trucks and vendors.

Columbus Fiery Foods Festival ($5-10 for general admission): The perfect event for spicy food lovers is also a way to experience some of the local cuisine. Walk across the Main Bridge at the Scioto Mile to enjoy the view of Columbus.

Aug. 28

WonderBus: The Lumineers, Young the Giant, James Bay: The Lumineers will be headlining the final day of the festival for their first Columbus performance since the pandemic.

Columbus Fiery Foods Festival: Come back to the fest for day two… if your tastebuds can handle it.