Junior midfielder Laurence Wootton was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week Tuesday, according to a release from the Big Ten league office.

Wootton recorded three points with his first goal and assist of the season in a 3-0 win Sunday against Cal Poly in the Wolstein Classic finale.

This is Wootton’s second time earning the honor, as he was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week Oct. 26, 2021. Wootton has also twice been named to the All-Big Ten First Team and was Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2020-21.

Head coach Brian Maisonneuve said Sunday Wootton’s leadership is key in helping younger players flourish.

“He’s got a great way about him in terms of how he leads,” Maisonneuve said. “He includes everybody, and he cares about everybody.”

Freshman midfielder and Maidenhead, England, native Marko Borkovic said Wootton is helping him adjust to the American lifestyle as well.

“The other guys are brilliant,” Borkovic said. “Especially Laurence as a captain, he’s made me feel so welcomed. He’s gone through the same process as me. He’s guided me.”

Maisonneuve said Wotton’s offense has received a lot of attention, but his defense has taken a leap this season.

“Even on the defensive side, his movement is excellent,” Maisonneuve said. “You talk about dictating the midfield line, he’s exceptional there. You talk about quality on both sides of the ball, a lot of the time you look at the offense, his defense is just awesome.”

Wootton and the Buckeyes take on Bowling Green at Cochrane Stadium Thursday at 7 p.m.