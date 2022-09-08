Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

2021 record: 9-4

Head coach: Jeff Brohm

2022 record so far: 0-1

Record versus Ohio State since 2000: 5-8

What’s happened so far in 2022?

The Boilermakers looked to make a statement in their season opener against Penn State, as they are legitimate contenders in the Big Ten West.

Ross-Ade Stadium was rocking Sept. 1, and Purdue was a whisker away from delivering the 57,307-person crowd what they were looking for: a home-opening win.

Unfortunately, it fell short.

Sixth-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell went 30-for-59 with 365 passing yards and a touchdown, but the Boilermakers lost 35-31 to Penn State after surrendering an eight-play, 80-yard drive in which the Nittany Lions scored with just under a minute to go in the game.

Though Purdue aimed to start the season on the right foot, there is no reason it should be written off to represent the Big Ten West in Indianapolis during championship weekend.

The Boilermakers face a favorable Big Ten slate with their only tough matchups on the road against Minnesota Oct. 1 and Wisconsin Oct. 22 as well as at home versus Iowa Nov. 5. If they can win two of those three games, they should be in prime position as a two-loss team to be in contention for a bid to the Big Ten Championship Dec. 3.

Key offensive player:

The coal that powers Purdue’s steam engine on offense is undoubtedly O’Connell.

He was the second-best signal-caller in the Big Ten a season ago behind Ohio State then-second-year C.J. Stroud, who was a Heisman Trophy finalist.

In 2021, O’Connell was tasked to carry the load for a Boilermaker offense that has been rather lackluster in years past, but he rose to the occasion, completing a whopping 71.8 percent of his passes for 3,708 yards and 28 touchdowns.

With dynamic, play-making former wide receiver David Bell now in the NFL, O’Connell seemed to find a new favorite target in Iowa transfer and sixth-year wide receiver Charlie Jones.

The two linked up for 12 completions, 153 yards and O’Connell’s only touchdown strike in the season opener.

Purdue’s offensive success once again weighs heavy on the shoulders of O’Connell’s 6-foot-3, 210-pound frame.

If he can rise to the occasion, he might contend to break Ohio State’s six-year streak of Brees-Griese Quarterback of the Year awards — given to the best gunslinger in the Big Ten.

Key defensive player:

The momentum looked to be all but with Penn State in the season opener after the Nittany Lions scored a touchdown on a deep pass, then forced a Purdue three-and-out.

Fifth-year safety Chris Jefferson had other ideas.

Jefferson picked off Penn State sixth-year quarterback Sean Clifford and made a 72-yard house call to put the Boilermakers up 31-28 with eight minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

The Euclid, Ohio, native was everywhere on the field against the Nittany Lions Sept. 1, leading Purdue with seven tackles.

In addition to his one interception, he broke up a Clifford pass as well.

In 12 games a season ago, Jefferson had 47 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and an interception.

The Boilermakers’ pass defense ranked fifth in the Big Ten last season, allowing just 208.7 yards per game, so expect Jefferson to have a hand in keeping up the secondary’s stout play in 2022.

Weaknesses:

Purdue’s ground game will hinder its success this season.

Though O’Connell possesses top-tier Big Ten arm talent, he can’t be tasked with throwing 36 passes per game like he was in 2021.

The Boilermakers can’t continually trot out a one-dimensional offense and expect to contend with a defense like what they’ll face against Wisconsin Oct. 22.

Rushing attempts, yards, yards per carry, touchdowns and yards per game all had Purdue’s name written in big red ink next to it, sitting last in the Big Ten in each statistical category.

The Boilermakers were the only team in the conference to fail to reach 100 yards per game, only crawling to 84 per contest.

Purdue’s leading rusher a season ago, King Doerue — only rushing for 557 yards in 2021 — returns looking to have a more productive senior season.

He’ll have help in the backfield from junior Dylan Downing who ran for 185 yards on 44 carries in 2021 and redshirt junior Kobe Lewis — a transfer from Central Michigan who missed all of last season with an injury.