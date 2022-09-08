Location: Piscataway, New Jersey

2021 record: 5-8 (2-7 Big Ten)

Head coach: Greg Schiano

2022 record so far: 2-0

Record versus Ohio State since 2000: 0-8

What’s happened so far in 2022?

Rutgers marched into Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, Sept. 3 and came away with a one-point victory over Boston College to start its 2022 campaign. In the fourth quarter, Rutgers sophomore tailback Al-Shadee Salaam scored on a 22-yard run with 2:43 to play to power the Scarlet Knights to victory.

Key offensive players:

Rutgers has a unique situation on its hands, as it can roll out any of its three quarterbacks during a game. In the Scarlet Knights’ first matchup against Boston College, they rotated gunslingers among sophomores Gavin Wimsatt and Evan Simon. Not to mention, senior Noah Vedral suffered an undisclosed injury that held him out of the season opener.

Simon completed eight of 12 passes for 63 yards Saturday, and Wimsatt hit on five of nine throws for 47 yards with an interception and a game-high 48-yard run against Boston College.

Key defensive player:

Senior defensive back Christian Izien is a two-time All-Big Ten Honorable Mention performer going into his fifth year with the program and fourth season as a regular contributor. He made 219 tackles with four interceptions and added 15 broken-up passes with 10.5 tackles for loss and three fumble recoveries in his last three seasons. He will be a crucial part of their defense, which was 56th country in opposing points per game.

Weaknesses:

It’s no secret that Rutgers has a young squad. However, since Greg Schiano arrived in 2020 for his second head coaching stint with the Scarlet Knights, they have consistently increased their win total. Rutgers went 5-8 a year ago and made the Gator Bowl before losing to Wake Forest, and Schiano plans to get his squad back to a postseason bowl.