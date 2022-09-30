The Ohio State women’s soccer team showcased its offense and defeated Indiana 4-0 at Bill Armstrong Stadium Thursday.

The Buckeyes’ offensive performance saw four different players score a goal, while junior midfielder Kine Flotre assisted on three.

The Buckeyes (7-2-2, 2-1-1 Big Ten) controlled the match from start to finish, besting the Hoosiers (2-2-7, 0-1-1 Big Ten) 12-3 in shots on goal. Three different Ohio State goalkeepers saw action — including the collegiate debut of junior Haley Roberts, who played the final five minutes of the game.

Although the teams matched evenly in the first 10 minutes, Ohio State struck after Flotre’s through-ball found sophomore forward Kailyn Dudukovich — who won her one-on-one battle with Indiana graduate goalkeeper Bethany Kopel — to score her third goal of the season to put Ohio State up 1-0.

Play got chippy to begin the second half, with the referee dishing out a yellow card to second-year midfielder Ava Akeel and calling four fouls within the first eight minutes of kickoff. Ohio State picked up 11 fouls in the match compared to Indiana’s eight.

After a foul called on freshman midfielder Olivia Rush set up the Buckeyes for a free kick in the 54th minute, Flotre floated a cross which junior midfielder Peyton McNamara found and headed in to score her fifth goal of the season and put Ohio State up 2-0.

Nearly 10 minutes later, Ohio State threatened Kopel in net again with heavy sustained pressure. Senior defender Kitty Jones-Black made the Hoosiers pay for a missed clearance and hit the top-right of the net from outside the 18-yard box to give the Buckeyes a 3-0 lead.

However, the offensive onslaught did not stop there. Just four minutes later, Flotre from midfield placed a perfect pass to senior forward Kayla Fischer. The Kent, Ohio, native scored her second goal of the season after finding the bottom right corner of the net to effectively seal the game 4-0 in favor of Ohio State.

With this win, the Buckeyes move to 5-1-1 on the road and currently maintain a streak of 305 consecutive minutes played without conceding a goal. Their next matchup takes place Sunday at noon as they welcome No. 6 Penn State to Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.