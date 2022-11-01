Why read this guide?

With the midterm elections one week away, it’s crucial that Ohio State students are well-versed on the issues on the ballot and the politicians who will impact their lives. With this mission in mind, The Lantern set out to talk to nearly a hundred students from Ohio State’s College Democrats and College Republicans, as well as students walking through The Oval to hear what issues matter most to them. The data collected from the College Democrats and Republicans were standardized so each group, regardless of size, was equally represented in the issue count.

The top issues for this election are abortion, economy, climate change, LGBTQ+ rights and immigration.

With this guide, The Lantern hopes to give students a head start on understanding the top elections and issues on the university area ballot in the scope of these topics. For students not voting near campus or in Ohio, some issues detailed below might not be on their ballot. However, students can plug in their personal information here and check what the ballot they will vote on includes.

Early voting will run 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 1-4, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 5, 1-5 p.m. Nov. 6 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Franklin County Board of Elections at 1700 Morse Road. Voting on Election Day, Nov. 8, will run from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Find the right polling location here.

All the information on the profile of candidates, implication of outcomes and opinions on issues were collected from candidates’ websites, debates where they spoke, state and federal records and websites or other reporting done by other outlets. For incumbent candidates — or those currently holding office — much of their profile was determined based on their previous voting or legislative history. However, for candidates without a voting record, most points were summarized from their own campaign website or account. The order of presentation for candidates is based upon alphabetical order by last name. All links to sources are collected at the end of this guide.

Gubernatorial race

The governor is the head of Ohio’s executive branch, responsible for proposing the state budget and choosing which bills to pass or veto. The governor appoints members of his or her cabinet — including positions in agriculture, transportation, health and public safety.

Mike DeWine

About: Republican Gov. Mike DeWine took office in 2019. Before that, he was the Ohio attorney general for eight years.

Abortion: DeWine has a history of signing anti-abortion legislation while governor. In 2019, Dewine signed SB 23, commonly called a “heartbeat bill,” which outlawed abortions after roughly six weeks into pregnancy. Due to numerous lawsuits since its signing, this law has been blocked periodically, and the previous 22-week ban has been reinstated. At the time of publication, the law is currently blocked.

In March 2021, DeWine signed SB 260, which prohibits the use of telemedicine for medication abortions, and SB 27, which requires funeral or cremation for abortion remains.

Economy: DeWine cut taxes in 2021, totaling $1.7 billion, by raising the minimum income tax threshold from $22,000 to $25,000 while lowering taxes for those earning over $110,000. DeWine also shrank the state budget by $750 million. During his tenure, Ohio’s economy improved to a AAA rating from AA+ by Fitch Ratings.

DeWine also won the bid for the $20 billion Intel manufacturing project that will bring in a projected 20,000 jobs to the central Ohio area.

Climate change: DeWine passed HB 6, a bill reducing efficiency standards and renewable energy standards as well as subsidizing two coal plants and two nuclear power plants. In June, DeWine called for the EPA to remove E-15 restrictions which would give greater access to the more efficient blend of gasoline and ethanol year-round.

LGBTQ+: Upon his first day as governor, DeWine signed an executive order barring discrimination of current or future state employees based on a variety of factors, including sexuality and gender identity or expression.

DeWine allowed a provision in the 2021 budget bill allowing doctors to deny treatment based on “moral, ethical, or religious beliefs”

Nan Whaley

About: The gubernatorial Democratic candidate Nan Whaley is the former mayor of Dayton, Ohio, serving for two terms from 2014-22.

Abortion: Whaley is pro-choice and vows to veto anti-abortion legislation that might come across her desk as governor, according to her website. Whaley plans to appoint pro-choice leadership within the Ohio Department of Public Health.

Economy: Whaley supports raising the Ohio minimum hourly wage to $15, which is set to increase to $10.10 Jan. 1, 2023. Whaley, under her administration, would have JobsOhio and the Development Services Agency invest and assist companies that pay a “fair wage” and prohibit incentives, assistance and tax abatements that do not.

Climate change: Whaley has plans to expand Ohio’s renewable energy portfolio and repeal HB 6, which reduced efficiency standards and renewable energy standards as well as subsidizing two coal plants and two nuclear power plants.

Whaley also signed onto the Marshall Plan for Middle America, a sustainability development plan put together by the University of Pittsburgh.

LGBTQ+: While mayor, Whaley banned “conversion therapy” in Dayton and said she will fight to pass the Fairness Act, which would outlaw gender identity or sexual orientation discrimination in housing, employment or public accommodations.

U.S. Senate seat

This midterm election determines one of two seats in the senate allotted to Ohio. With the U.S. Senate currently split 50/50 between Democrats and Republicans, every senate election impacts which party will maintain the majority. The elected senator will work alongside current Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown.

Tim Ryan

About: Tim Ryan has been the representative for Ohio’s 13th district in the U.S House of Representatives since 2002. He is a member of the House Appropriations Committee, which is responsible for the federal government’s expenditures.

Abortion: Ryan has been an outspoken critic of South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham’s proposal of a national 15-week ban on abortion. Ryan also supports codifying Roe v. Wade via the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would create legal protection for the right to provide and get abortions.

Economy: Ryan wishes to raise the Ohio minimum wage to $15 and increase access to child care and protect retirement benefits for workers.

Climate change: Ryan is in support of Ohio natural gas production, modernizing the Ohio electrical grid and investing in clean energy. Ryan also emphasizes keeping clean energy-related production within Ohio.

LGBTQ+: Ryan voted for the codification of the Respect for Marriage Act as well as ending the ban on transgender military personnel. Ryan also has supported legislation both to end conversion therapy and combat anti-LGBTQ+ harassment in education.

Immigration: Ryan advocates the continuation of building certain parts of the border wall and supports increasing border security and funding for border control.

Ryan feels that fentanyl should be designated as a weapon of mass destruction, so the federal government can create a unified approach.



JD Vance

About: JD Vance is a veteran marine from the Iraq War, a Silicon Valley investor and author of “Hillbilly Elegy.” If he were to win, this would be Vance’s first elected position.

Abortion: Vance said he is “100 percent pro-life” and believes states should have the right to make their own abortion laws. Vance also wishes to expand adoption and pregnancy centers, tax credits and other resources to lower costs for families.

Economy: Vance prioritizes cutting back government spending to slow inflation. Additionally, he wants to reduce the movement of manufacturing overseas and bring jobs back to the U.S.

Climate change: While Vance does not admit to believing in climate change is a man-made cause, he does support nuclear power. He also advocates maintaining electric car production domestically.

LGBTQ+: Vance is pro-gay marriage but against the Respect for Marriage Act that Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio co-sponsored. He is against the bill because it increases the ability to sue religious organizations if they do not follow federal marriage laws.

Immigration: Vance advocates for the full completion of the border wall. Vance is strongly against illegal immigration and wishes for the legal immigration system to be based on skills and abilities rather than family.

Note: Both Tim Ryan and JD Vance feel that the flow of fentanyl from the southern border is a major issue and threat to America whenever making reference to immigration.

U.S. House of Representatives – 3rd District

While senators represent the entire state, representatives only serve a designated area. The U.S. House of Representatives is currently in Democratic control, but with all 435 seats up for re-election and it being a midterm year — a time when the president’s party tends to lose congressional power — it is uncertain which party will hold the majority.

There are gaps in Stahley’s profile due to limited resources online on his stances. Stahley did not respond to requests for comment by the time of publication.

Joyce Beatty

About: Joyce Beatty has represented Ohio’s 3rd Congressional District since 2013.

Abortion: Beatty is pro-choice and feels it should be “non-negotiable,” according to a June press release .

Economy: Beatty is in support of the 2021 Raise the Wage Act, which would raise the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2025.

Climate change: Beatty supports the enforcement of the Clean Air Act and the Paris Climate Agreement. She votes to prevent spending cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency. She voted in favor of the Build Back Better plan, which included provisions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and social policy, and feels that the U.S. should be a “full partner in the international effort to address climate change.”

LGBTQ+: Beatty voted in favor of the Respect for Marriage Act that would codify protections for married couples regardless of sex, race, ethnicity or nationality

Immigration: Beatty supports providing protections to Dreamers — persons who have lived in the U.S. without official authorization since arriving as a minor — and increasing access to citizenship for those with Temporary Protected Status. She is against the separation of families at the border.

Lee R. Stanley

About: Lee R. Stahley is an optometric technician at Ohio State and has served on the Whitehall City Council.

Abortion: Stahley is personally against the idea of abortion but feels that politically, abortion should be left as a “last resort” in situations where the life of the baby or mother is directly at risk. He said he feels doctors should be able to refuse to perform abortions and be protected legally to do so.

LGBTQ+: Stahley said he supports the LGBTQ+ community; however, he does not feel it is the place of the government to be involved in the personal lives of Americans.

Healthcare: Stahley’s priority issue is health care. He supports government intervention to make health care more affordable and negotiations with pharmaceutical companies to lower the cost of medications.

Note: Healthcare is mentioned here, as is Stahley’s stance on the economy, but his stance on climate change or immigration was not obtained by the time of publication. Health care is a primary issue for his campaign.

Issues

State Issue 1

According to the Ohio Ballot, State Issue 1 would….

“Require Ohio courts, when setting the amount of bail, to consider public safety, including the seriousness of the offense, as well as a person’s criminal record, the likelihood a person will return to court, and any other factor the Ohio General Assembly may prescribe.

Remove the requirement that the procedures for establishing the amount and conditions of bail be determined by the Supreme Court of Ohio.”

This bill, if it were to pass, would mean the Ohio Supreme Court no longer dictates rules for trial courts, and bail would be assessed on a case-by-case basis. While Ohio already has options to ensure public safety, such as GPS monitoring and home confinement for those charged before trial, Issue 1 would ensure that bail is another tool used to ensure defendants appear in court.

Arguments in favor say the bill is about public safety, and “the presumption of innocence in court … is not the same as pretending that a career criminal poses no threats on the street,” according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio, which opposes this bill, said it is unnecessary and will not reform Ohio’s cash bail system. Ohio Sen. Cecil Thomas said prosecutors and judges already are equipped to handle these situations without this bill in order to keep the public safe. The ACLU said this bill creates an imbalance, giving an advantage to those who can afford bail over those who cannot, even if the risk and potential for crime to the public remain the same.

For the 13 percent of Ohio State students who said policing and crime are important issues to them, this bill impacts them. For those that feel that public safety is of the utmost importance, this bill may provide comfort in knowing that courts will be required to take more factors into creating bail amounts. However, those who feel that actions to make bail less accessible add to the current 65 percent of inmates who are waiting for court action may opt to vote against this measure.

State Issue 2

State Issue 2 proposes allowing local governments, from state-level down, to prohibit persons from voting if they do not meet all proper qualifications.

These qualifications include:

Being 18 years old or older

Being a resident of the state, county, township or ward

Having been registered to vote for at least 30 days

Meeting all qualifications to vote

While federal elections require U.S. citizenship, only five states — Colorado, Florida, Alabama, Arizona and North Dakota — specify that voters must also be U.S. citizens to vote in state or local elections.

This issue passing would mean immigrants, who are not U.S. citizens, in Ohio are prohibited from voting on local issues. Seventeen year olds who are set to turn 18 by Election Day are not permitted to vote in primary races.

