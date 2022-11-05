During an afternoon where rain fell and winds gusted at Ryan Field Saturday, one way to win appeared most advantageous.

Running the football.

In its first meeting against the Wildcats since the 2020 Big Ten Championship game, No. 2 Ohio State (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) used clearing skies in the second half to fend away Northwestern 21-7.

Third-year running back Miyan Williams, who exited in the first quarter at then-No. 13 Penn State, ran 27 yards to give the Buckeyes their go-ahead touchdown as 8:44 remained in the third quarter. Williams added his second touchdown of the game with a 2-yard score as 4:21 remained in the fourth quarter.

Northwestern (1-8, 1-5 Big Ten) shut out Ohio State in the first quarter for the first time this season, forcing two three-and-outs and a turnover on downs.

Wildcats junior running back Evan Hull scored on a 16-yard run with 6:45 left in the first quarter, capitalizing an opening frame during which Northwestern had 86 rushing yards.

Ohio State finally got on the scoreboard after six drives, as second-year wide receiver Emeka Egbuka ran 15 yards for his second rushing touchdown of the season with 2:26 remaining in the first half.

Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud recorded a 38 completion percentage, the lowest of his career. Second-year wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. led the Buckeyes with 51 receiving yards.

Hull led Northwestern with 116 rushing yards, and sophomore quarterback Brendan Sullivan went 10-of-14 for 79 passing yards.

Pack a poncho

Weather forecasts looked unfavorable going into Saturday’s game, and the combination of rain and wind appeared to play a role.

A downpour took place during the second quarter. Fans were advised to be aware in the event of possible delay, but the game played unbothered.

Ohio State needed more than one quarter in order to both find the end zone and score a point. The Buckeyes tallied just 45 yards of offense in the first quarter alone.

The second half featured a brighter environment with winds persisting.

Abnormal outing for Stroud

Stroud didn’t give his best performance against Northwestern, completing a season-low 38 percent of his passes.

Stroud began the game with five-consecutive incompletions. He connected with third-year wide receiver Julian Fleming for seven yards on Ohio State’s third drive.

Stroud did, though, contribute on the ground. Rushing for a career-high 79 yards, Stroud set up Ohio State’s final touchdown opportunity in the fourth quarter, as he gained 44 yards on his fifth of six total carries.

He finished 10-of-26 with 76 passing yards.

Williams good to go

Williams was seen wearing a sling after the Buckeyes defeated the Nittany Lions Oct. 29. Despite wearing tape on his hand, he didn’t seem to skip a beat.

The Cincinnati native started at running back while second-year TreVeyon Henderson was unavailable. Williams rushed for 111 yards on 26 carries.

Up next

Ohio State will return home and host Indiana Nov. 12 at noon. Kickoff time and broadcast channel are yet to be announced.