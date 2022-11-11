Drake completed his trilogy — sporting a little backup this time around in the form of common collaborator 21 Savage.

Following the releases of “Certified Lover Boy” and “Honestly, Nevermind” over the last 15 months — both of which featured Savage — Drake announced the collaborative project “Her Loss” not long before its Nov. 4 release, quickly garnering attention as the common work of two artists are often considered high points for both.

The first track, “Rich Flex,” has been the subject of many online memes surrounding Drake’s request of “21, can you do somthin’ for me?” which leaves listeners with one main question: Did Savage do his thing or not?

As far as the opening track, Savage was indeed the highlight of an upbeat outing which mainly serves to showcase them working together. The album quickly fakes-out listeners, with “Major Distribution” opening on a slow, somber tone before transitioning back into a more traditional rap song highlighting the word play of both artists.

“On BS” serves as the third track on the album and the first opened by Savage, and he sets a self-assuring tone highlighted by the two dropping the bar “I jump on your song and make you sound like you the feature, I jump on your song and make a label think they need you.” As a reference to Drake and Savage’s status as top-tier feature artists, the validity of the statement isn’t in question.

Drake taps back into his melodic style in “BackOutsideBoyz,” which works to give the project variety. Background vocals from rapper Lil Yatchy only accentuates the unique feel of this track, which is also the first to not feature Savage.

“Privileged Rappers” was the least impressive song on the album, not bringing much to the table in terms of uniqueness or sending its own message. Alternatively, the next track, “Spin Bout U,” features a creative sample of B.G.O.T.I.’s “Give Me Your Lov-N,” and sees Drake parallel “Certified Lover Boy” in style — a treat for fans of the 2021 project.

Fans of storytelling can find a lot to enjoy in “Hours In Silence,” a melodic outing in which Drake spins the tale of a lover who wronged him, including the line “I’m tryin’ to give you highs and you’re plannin’ our goodbyes.” As my personal favorite track on the album, it doesn’t feature much of Savage but serves as a high point for Drake fans.

The eighth track, “Treacherous Twins,” tones down the vulnerability but is framed as the artists talking to a close friend. It’s a solid track, and the highlight is Savage’s “I don’t show ID at clubs, ‘cause they know that I’m 21” word play.

“Circo Loco” samples the iconic “One More Time” by Daft Punk to great effect, but it may be best remembered for rumored disses directed at Megan Thee Stallion — including lyrics referencing her shooting incident with Tory Lanez — and Ye — referring to the November 2021 meeting between the two rappers.

The lone feature on this album appears in “P***y & Millions (feat. Travis Scott).” The first-ever track to feature all three artists — despite Scott collaborating with the two a combined 10 times — is a success as the varying styles mesh well on a subject matter they can all relate on: More money brings more problems.

“Broke Boys” was shaping up to be an average track before a beat switch caught me entirely off guard. The song deserves credit for that alone, but otherwise doesn’t stand out much, especially as the second half fails to shine lyrically.

Those who listen to new albums searching for possible Instagram captions will love “Middle of the Ocean.” Drake delivers a plethora of quotable lyrics that are sure to be referenced, notably the line “Big Benjamins like the Pittsburgh Steelers” is likely to play in Acrisure Stadium soon.

The album finds more variety in the next two tracks, “Jumbotron Shit Poppin” and “More M’s,” with the former inspired by Playboi Carti through lyrics and sound — something fans of the polarizing rapper should enjoy. The latter brings in common Savage producer Metro Boomin to make a track that feels straight off of “Savage Mode II.”

The penultimate track, “3AM on Glenwood,” is the latest entry in Drake’s “Time and Place” series that began with 2010s “9AM in Dallas.” This time, the track doesn’t feature vocals from the Toronto rapper, giving Savage a chance to reflect on his Georgia home. This creative decision allows Drake to continue the series while also serving as Savage’s closer on the album.

Closing with “I Guess It’s F**k Me,” Drake puts his vulnerability on full display, showing discomfort with moving on from an ex-lover, and despite the heights he has reached, he isn’t immune to heartbreak.

“Her Loss” provides variety to its listeners with consistent quality throughout, easily serving as the highlight of a trilogy most didn’t know would exist a year ago. No matter which style of Drake may be your favorite, this album has something for everyone to enjoy. Given the mixed reactions of Drake’s last few releases, he ended this era on a high note.

Much like “Her Loss” tied up the “Certified Lover Boy” trilogy, this review wouldn’t be complete without answering the burning question from the beginning:

21 did his thing.

Rating: 4.5/5