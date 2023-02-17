Even if many people can’t solve a Rubik’s cube, a Saturday competition at the Recreation and Physical Activity Center can be the solution to needing plans this weekend.

“Cube Clash,” a Rubik’s Cube competition endorsed by the World Cube Association, will take place at Ohio State beginning Saturday at 9:40 a.m. and will feature three different competitions — including the original 3x3x3 Rubik’s Cube, the 2x2x2 Rubik’s Cube and the original 3x3x3 Rubik’s Cube one-handed, according to the WCA website.

The event will be the largest Rubik’s Cube competition Ohio State has hosted since the United States National Championships in 2011, Braden Richards, a delegate for WCA and the president of the Ohio State Rubik’s Cube club, said. Two hundred people are scheduled to compete, including several from Ohio State and colleges from the U.S., China, India, Japan and Columbia, Richards, a third-year in industrial and systems engineering, said.

“The main event is the 3x3x3 finals. The top-12 people from the giant list of 200 will go head to head,” Richards said. “Twelfth and 11th place will go head to head, then 10th and 9th and so on.”

For most WCA competitions, including Cube Clash, anyone can sign up to compete, Richards said. However, registration has closed for Saturday’s competition.

In normal Rubik’s Cube competitions, spectators are kept to a minimum; however, Richards said the Cube Clash at Ohio State is a spectator-friendly event, and he encourages individuals to watch . Richards said there will be bleacher seating, and anyone can come in and watch at any time.

“A lot of it is more just for the people competing,” Richards said. “But since we’re doing 3x3x3 finals head to head, it’s a lot more spectator friendly. People can watch, and people can root for those competing. People are allowed to cheer, and it’s really fun.”

The competition will work by having competitors complete five total Rubik’s Cube solves. A solve is when all the colors of a Rubik’s Cube are aligned uniformly on a specific surface of the cube. Each solve has the same scramble, and the average time to complete these five solves will represent each competitor in the competition, Richards said.

“Basically, each competitor gets 15 seconds to inspect and then you start the timer pad with both hands,” Richards said. “Once they have completed the cube, they stop the timer by placing both hands on the pad.”

Thirteen Rubik’s Cube club members have registered to compete in Cube Clash, Richards said. The club hosts meetings twice a week and accepts new members year-round. Richards said he has the ability to teach anyone how to solve a Rubik’s Cube in under an hour, even if they have no prior knowledge of the Rubik’s Cube.

Kenny Biddle, a Rubik’s Cube club member, challenges himself by playing with the megaminx, a dodecahedron — or 12 sided — cube. Biddle is one of the 13 Rubik’s Cube club members competing in Cube Clash.

Due to the difficulty of solving the cube, competitors participating in the original 3x3x3 one-handed will have the ability to use the table while they compete, Tommy Kolocouris, a member of the Rubik’s Cube club and third-year in computer science and engineering, said.

“A lot of cube manufacturers will make mini versions of the speed cubes specifically for one-handed events,” Kolocouris said. “Smaller cubes are easier to handle.”

To attend the event, students must swipe their BuckID at the front of the RPAC, outside spectators must visit the help desk inside the RPAC and request a wristband for the event, Richards said.

Spectating is free for Ohio State students. The first round begins at 9:40 a.m. in the Tom W. Davis Special Events Gym, and the last round will wrap up around 6:40 p.m. with an awards ceremony at 6:50 p.m.

For any individual looking to compete in the future at a WCA Rubik’s Cube competition, Ohio State will host competitions on April 8 and 15. Students can sign up on the World Cube Association website once the competitions have opened registration.