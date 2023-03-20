For the first time since March 2018, Ohio State has won seven games in a row.

The Buckeyes exploded for 19 runs, 22 hits and 11 extra-base hits to sweep Dayton 7-2 Friday and 12-8 Sunday in the first home series of 2023 at Bill Davis Stadium in Columbus.

“We fought offensively,” head coach Bill Mosiello said. “We’re going to play nine innings, and all of a sudden got some power and had a couple of big home runs.”

The Buckeyes and Flyers each hit three home runs in the two games, with Ohio State generating eight runs off the long ball.

One of those home runs belonged to graduate infielder Marcus Ernst, who hit his team-leading fifth home run to give the Buckeyes a 7-6 lead they held the rest of the game Sunday.

“When it left the bat, I knew it was gone,” Ernst said. “When the pitcher makes a mistake, you got to take advantage of it.”

Ohio State outscored Dayton 19-10 in the series, continuing its pursuit for a relentless offense.

“That’s what we’ve been doing for a while now. We play nine innings,” Mosiello said. “It’s not always pretty, and we just continue to keep going.”

Junior outfielder Kade Kern had a memorable series going 5-for-6 with three doubles, one home run and one triple. With two walks and one hit-by-pitch, Kern reached base eight times.

“He’s a special player and we knew that,” Mosiello said. “Awesome to have a big day like that.”

Game 1

Despite sub-30 degree temperatures and dark gray skies, Ohio State’s bats stayed warm with a 7-2 victory in the home opener, anchored by five runs in the seventh inning.

Dayton sophomore right-hander Matthew Johnson entered the game in the bottom of the seventh inning with the bases loaded and Kern at the plate.

Kern had already homered to make it a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, but Flyers senior infielder Ben Jones tied it with a two-run shot of his own in the third frame.

Two pitches later in Kern’s at-bat, Johnson’s pitch home rolled to the bricks behind home plate, allowing senior outfielder Mitchell Okuley to score.

Later that at-bat, Kern laced a two-run double to right field to break the game open 5-2, his third and fourth runs batted in on the game.

Graduate catcher Cole Andrews provided extra run support in the inning, hitting another two-run double for his team-leading 17th run batted in on the year.

Freshman left-handler Landon Beidelschies pitched the final two innings and struck out a pair to close out the game for the Buckeyes.

Sophomore left-hander Isaiah Coupet struck out a season-high 11 batters in his fourth start and fifth appearance of the season. The Flossmoor, Illinois, native earned his third victory of the year and gave up only two runs on four hits and one walk.

Senior left-hander Mark Manfredi tossed six innings for the Flyers but earned the loss. Manfredi allowed five runs on five hits but also retired 10-straight batters after giving up the first inning home run to Kern.

Game 2

After frigid temperatures canceled Saturday’s game, Ohio State defeated Dayton 12-8 Sunday in a three-hour, 27-minute game that featured 20 runs, 27 hits and 14 different pitchers.

Dayton flew out to a 3-0 lead in the first four innings. Freshman designated hitter Eddie Yamin IV ripped an RBI double in the first inning before junior outfielder Michael Adair hit a two-run single in the fourth.

Next half-inning, the Buckeyes took the lead on a three-run double by sophomore designated hitter Trey Lipsey and a triple by Kern, his fourth run batted in of the series.

The Flyers answered with a pair home runs in the fifth and six innings. Dayton junior infielder Carlos Castillo hit a two-run home run and Jones hit his second of the series, finishing the game 4-for-4.

Ohio State responded with eight runs in the sixth and seventh innings. After Lipsey and Kern reached base, Ernst launched a three-run home run to regain the 7-6 lead, his team-leading fifth homer.

After a three-run sixth, the Buckeyes broke the game open with five in the seventh. Sophomore infielder Josh McAlister ripped a one-run single to extend the lead, followed by a three-run home run by Lipsey, his first of the season in five games.

Three at-bats later, Andrews drove in Ohio State’s final run of the game on an RBI triple to score Ernst. Andrews now sits at 18 RBIs on the year, the most on the team.

The Flyers plated two more runs in the ninth inning when senior outfielder Keagan Calero drove in two runs on a single and sacrifice fly. But sophomore right-hander Jacob Gehring closed out Dayton for the series sweep.

Graduate right-hander Jonah Jenkins earned his third win of the season, giving up one run in two innings of relief. Dayton junior right-hander Ryan Packard earned his fourth loss of the season, giving up the home run by Ernst.

In his third game back from injury, Lipsey went 3-for-6 with a career-high six RBIs.

“Great day. Good to have him back,” Mosiello said. “It’s only a matter of time before he shows what he can do. He’s a special player.”

The Buckeyes look to continue their winning streak when they take on Wright State Tuesday at 6 p.m. and Toledo Wednesday at 6 p.m. Ernst said the team is focused on taking the season “one game at a time.”

“You can only focus on the games ahead. You can’t focus too far in the future, too far in the past,” Ernst said. “What you got in the moment right now is all you can focus on.”