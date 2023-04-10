Spielberg, Scorsese and now Ohio State seniors are putting their mark on the filmmaking industry.

Ohio State seniors in the moving-image production program will be screening their original short thesis films at the Ohio State Moving-Image Production Senior Showcase Wednesday and Thursday.

The showcase will be at the Wexner Center for the Arts in the Film/Video Theater from 7-9 p.m both nights, according to the event’s website. Throughout the showcase, 23 short films will be shown. While seating is limited, the showcase tickets are free, and the event is open to the public.

Roger Beebe, a professor of art in the Department of Theatre, Film, and Media Arts said the Wexner Center has been a great partner with the class and gives seniors a great opportunity to show off their work.

“The Wex screening was not something we took for granted when we created the major,” Beebe said.

Seniors are required to participate in the showcase when they take the yearlong capstone course, according to the showcase page.

Beebe said the event is a way to celebrate the hard work seniors put into their filmmaking skills and projects over the years.

“It’s just a really nice celebration of the journey,” Beebe said. “Not just of the year of making this film, but also the four years in the major.”

Fourth-year in moving-image production Owen Kabelitz, who is showing his short film “Pirate Cyborg vs. Lizard Spy” in the festival, said he is looking forward to seeing the finished products of what he and his fellow students have made.

“I think everyone, including myself, is also just very excited because it’s going to be a piece of work that sums up our abilities and our strengths that we’ve spent all these years working on,” Kabelitz said.

Kabelitz said the most difficult part of the process was planning it out.

“I think, for a lot of us, the hardest part was like the planning stage, figuring out what we wanted to do, in what order,” Kabelitz said. “I’m doing a 2D animation, so I had to think about the story boarding process really heavily, and I spent months on the animatic, making sure the timing and the shots looked good.”

While Beebe said there have been some difficulties when making these short films, he also said he was impressed with how the students have supported each other throughout the process.

“The thing I was most impressed by was the feeling of their mutual support, you know, they really were rooting for each other,” Beebe said.