Columbus police described the Iuka Avenue murder of Emily Foster, a prominent University District writer, as a random attack between strangers after an arrest was made Thursday.

After receiving a call from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia, police arrested Michael J. Brooks II, who was connected to the stabbing of Foster through video footage near Iuka Avenue, where she was found dead in her home on Saturday. Prosecutors initially filed a murder charge against Brooks on Wednesday, and he was found suffering from a gunshot wound in Georgia after attempting to rob a house.

“The suspect who they identified as Mr. Brooks was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital where he remains this time under law enforcement guard,” Deputy Chief Smith Weir said during the press conference.

Weir said footage that led Columbus police to identify Brooks as the murder suspect came from cameras in the area and a criminal intelligence analyst with Ohio State, who was able to locate a photo.

“From that photo, we were able to find [Brooks] who was on a bicycle in the area who was not wearing pants,” Weir said.

Investigators were then able to backtrack more footage that showed Brooks in both northern and southern parts of the University District, Weir said. A picture of the suspect wearing sweatpants that matched those found near the crime scene allowed investigators to forensically put Brooks at the location of the crime scene.

Following the identification of Brooks as the suspect, investigators were able to put him in the area of Trotwood and Kettering, Ohio, Wednesday through links to two stolen cars before he was found arrested in Georgia.

Weir said investigators do not know Brooks’ connection to Georgia or if one exists. The lack of stolen possessions in Foster’s home further points to her death being a random attack.

Brooks has a criminal history that spans several areas and prior to the stabbing of Foster, he was held in the Franklin County Jail on a felony assault charge and pled guilty to two counts of felony fleeing as part of a plea deal. Weir said Brooks was released the evening of Friday, Sept. 8, pending his sentencing.

Columbus police are asking for help with the investigation, especially if residents in the area have more footage or information about the stolen bike Brooks was seen riding on.

Nearby residents can provide evidence to Columbus police here.