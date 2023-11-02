In a top-15 matchup, the Ohio State men’s ice hockey team is set to take on Michigan State in a highly anticipated two-game showdown this weekend at the Schottenstein Center.

The No. 13 Buckeyes are coming off a 4-0 shutout victory in Nebraska against the Omaha Mavericks. The previous night, Ohio State tied the Mavericks 2-2, which led to another shootout victory.

Goalie Logan Terness was named the Big Ten First Star of the Week after stopping 64 of 66 shots at Omaha.

When deciding the shootout order, head coach Steve Rohlik said he values communication with his players in crafting decking the right strategy.

“A lot of it is communication with our guys. I mean, they talk to our goalies and talk to some of the guys, and they know better than we do half the time on that,” Rohlik said.

Over the past two weeks, the defense has improved in goals allowed with the help of New Hampshire transfer defenseman Damien Carfagna. The New Jersey native was a key factor over the weekend in the goal-scoring department, having the winning shootout goal Friday and opening up the scoring Saturday.

Regarding a team such as Michigan State, Rohlik said he expects another battle that could go down to the wire.

Preparation is the key, he said.

“We got to really be prepared. I think they do a great job, and every time we seem to play Michigan State, it usually seems to be down to the wire over my time period here,” Rohlik said.

The Spartans began the year strong, starting 5-1, but over the past weekend, dropped two tough losses in Chestnut Hill against Boston College.

Michigan State has scored 34 goals, and its 4.25 goals per game is ranked second in the Big Ten and 10th nationally. The Spartans follow several spots ahead, ranking second nationally in assists, 62, and points, 96.

Ohio State and the Spartans split the season series last year, with both teams sweeping each other on their home ice.

The puck drops at the Schottenstein Center Friday night at 7 p.m.