Ohio State’s outreach is about to create a new spark in Columbus.

The university announced a partnership with Honda, motion technology manufacturer Schaeffler Group, JobsOhio and multiple congressional leaders to develop a new $22 million battery cell research center, according to a university release Monday.

The center, expected to open in April 2025, will include a 25,000-square-foot facility in Carmenton — Ohio State’s innovation district — for “battery cell research, production and education support space,” according to the release.

Honda is leading funding for the center, committing an initial $15 million to the efforts.

The center, to be managed by Ohio State’s Institute for Materials and Manufacturing Research, was widely supported by Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown and U.S. Reps Mike Carey (R-OH) and Joyce Beatty (D-OH), who together committed $4.5 million to the project through the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Extramural Construction program.

Peter Mohler, acting president and executive vice president for the Enterprise for Research, Innovation and Knowledge at Ohio State, said Ohio State’s commitment to research, innovation and bringing solutions to the world is at the heart of the university’s land-grant mission.

“We have more reach and impact when we work with our partners at the local, state and federal levels and we join industry-leading partners like Honda and Schaeffler,” Mohler said.

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted also supported the center’s construction.

“When presented with an opportunity to take the lead in battery innovation, particularly with reputable Ohio employers such as Honda and Schaeffler, it is wise to capitalize on that potential,” Husted said. “Establishing this battery technologies innovation center on Ohio State’s campus will play a key role in ensuring that we continue to be pioneers in automotive and sustainability advancements.”