

Fifteen ties and 10 lead changes.

That’s how many changes occurred on the scoreboard during the Buckeyes’ Big Ten matchup against the Hawkeyes Friday night.

The Ohio State men’s basketball team (13-9, 3-8 Big Ten) fell 79-77 to Iowa (13-9, 5-6 Big Ten) in a back-and-forth affair in Iowa City, Iowa, increasing its road loss streak to 16.

Fifth-year forward Jamison Battle and sophomore guard Roddy Gayle Jr. hit two quick 3-pointers to open the contest for the Buckeyes, as things were looking bright for the struggling Ohio State offense.

After a 3-pointer from sophomore guard Bruce Thorton, the Buckeyes opened the game 3-for-3 from beyond the arc. Still, they wouldn’t be able to get another one to drop for the remainder of the first half.

Freshman forward Devin Royal provided the Buckeyes with some much-needed scoring off the bench, connecting on his first three buckets of the game.

Despite Iowa’s impressive offense, in a back-and-forth first half, the Buckeyes were able to hold their own. In a game knotted at 36, Ohio State sophomore center Felix Okpara made a hook shot in the paint, giving the Buckeyes a 38-36 lead heading into the break.

Ohio State closed the half, making five of its last six shots, and was led by Okpara, who had 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting.

Graduate forward Ben Krikke put the Hawkeyes up 51-48 off a fast-break layup with 14:18 to go in the second half, contributing to a quick 6-2 Iowa run, resulting in an Ohio State timeout.

At that time, the Hawkeyes were outscoring the Buckeyes 15-0 fast-break points.

Sophomore forward Evan Mahaffey blocked an Iowa shot, forced a Hawkeye turnover the next possession, and fifth-year guard Dale Bonner followed it with a 3-pointer.

Royal knocked down a free throw and suddenly the Buckeyes were up 52-51 with 12 minutes remaining. The Hawkeyes responded quickly, going on an 8-0 run and extended their lead 59-54, giving themselves the largest lead by either team all night.

The Buckeyes wouldn’t go away though.

As time was running out on the shot clock, Battle chucked up a fadeaway 3-pointer and got it to fall, cutting the Hawkeye lead to two with 7:26 to go.

Just over three minutes later, Thornton capitalized off an Iowa turnover by converting a layup, tying the game at 67. Seven seconds later, Iowa senior guard Tony Perkins made a layup, giving the Hawkeyes yet another lead.

From that point forward, the Buckeyes wouldn’t lead again as the Hawkeye offense proved to be too much to handle. The Buckeyes had four players in double figures and were led by Battle, who had 17 points.

Ohio State will look to get back into the win column Tuesday as they return home to take on the Indiana Hoosiers. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m., and will broadcast on Peacock.