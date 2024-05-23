After a five-year absence, the Ohio State baseball squad has made the Big Ten postseason once again.

The Buckeyes (29-24, 12-12 Big Ten) officially clinched the seventh seed in the Big Ten tournament Friday night in Piscataway, New Jersey on the heels of an 11-5 victory over Rutgers (28-25, 6-18 Big Ten).

Since then, the Buckeyes faced and defeated the second-seeded Nebraska Cornhuskers in Omaha, Nebraska on Tuesday at the Charles Schwab Field Omaha.

In the first round of the tournament, the Buckeyes dominated the Cornhuskers (34-20, 16-8 Big Ten) 15-2 on the back of an offensive onslaught that saw Ohio State score eight runs in the fourth inning.

Led by head coach Bill Mosiello, Ohio State will compete in an eight-team, double-elimination tournament that began Tuesday and will end Sunday.

The Ohio State offense is led by three hitters with a .300 batting average or higher, consisting of junior third baseman Tyler Pettorini (.320), sophomore shortstop Henry Kaczmar (.318) and senior right fielder Mitchell Okuley (.314).

On the mound, sophomore Landon Beidelschies has been the Buckeyes most consistent pitcher with a 4.29 earned run average — or ERA — across 14 starts.

In the past six games, sophomore pitcher Blaine Wynk has been dominant out of the bullpen, striking out 13 batters while earning a .63 ERA in 14.1 innings pitched.

This will be the first Big Ten tournament for head coach Bill Mosiello and the entire 2024 team. All games in the tournament will be streamed on Big Ten Network.