On Saturday, the final round of 90-gallon trash containers — a decrease in size from the previous 300-gallon containers — were delivered to residents in the University District by the Columbus Department of Public Service’s Division of Refuse Collection.

According to Debbie Briner, a public relations specialist for the Columbus Department of Public Service, the city began conversion to 90-gallon containers from 300-gallon containers in 2018 and will complete the process this year. In the general University District campus area, the first collection date for the new 90-gallon trash containers occurred Feb. 26. For the area that most recently received new containers, collection began Monday.

Julie Gillilan, refuse collection operations coordinator, said illegal dumping, which includes putting trash in other people’s containers or leaving trash inside alleys, is a major reason behind this change.

“Due to the size of the 300-gallon containers, we found that it’s kind of a magnet for people placing things — unacceptable waste — inside the containers,” Gillilan said.

Previously, there was one 300-gallon container for every three households, Gillilan said. Residents would put bulk items outside their containers instead of placing them at a designated point on their property, which depends on the street they live on. Now, there will be one 90-gallon trash container per household.

Gillilan said illegal dumping did not only come from residents misusing their containers or using neighbors’ trash cans, but also from non-residents who placed trash in alleys and containers that fell outside their designated area.

Gillilan noted ways students can best deal with their trash, like bagging it before placing it in containers or scheduling bulk pickups.

“If they placed trash in the container loose, it can have a tendency to blow out during collection and fall or spill onto the ground,” Gillilan said.

Bulk collection can be arranged by calling the 311 Call Center at 614-645-3111 or by visiting 311.columbus.gov.

Bulk items, along with excess trash, recycling and food waste, can also be dropped off at the Waste and Reuse Convenience Center at 2100 Alum Creek Drive.

Gillilan said residents should be mindful to not put their trash containers at their pick-up points before 6 p.m. the day before their collection, and containers must be removed by 2 p.m. the day following their collection.

For further assistance, residents can download the PickUp CBUS app, which provides trash and recycling pickup schedules and reminders, Briner said.