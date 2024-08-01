As summer comes to an end, Buckeyes old and new will return to Ohio State’s Columbus campus for another academic year. As campus becomes busier, Welcome Week — beginning Aug. 16 — offers an array of events, concerts and festivals for eager Buckeyes.

Below is a selection of Welcome Week events for new students’ viewing pleasure. Click on the title of any event below for more information.

Aug. 16 — Silent Disco and Music Trivia at Newport Music Hall (1722 N. High St.)

The Silent Disco and Music Trivia Night at Newport Music Hall — located directly across from the Ohio Union — will be an evening of dancing, singing and, most of all, meeting new people.

The doors for the event open at 7 p.m., music trivia is set to begin at 7:15 p.m. and the silent disco is from 8-10 p.m. Admission is free for current Ohio State students with a valid BuckID. Pre-registration is not required.

Aug. 17 — Family Programming Welcome Back (337 Annie and John Glenn Ave.)

For any current Buckeye students with children, the Family Programming Welcome Back event — which will take place at the Tom W. Davis Gym at the Recreational and Physical Activity Center, also known as RPAC, Aug. 17 from 3-6 p.m. — is the place to be.

The event was created in a collaboration between Parent & Family Programming, the Ohio Union Activities Board — also known as OUAB — and the ACCESS Collaborative. It will include face painting, food trucks, balloon artists and inflatables.

The Family Programming Welcome Back event is free to all students who bring a valid BuckID and their families. No pre-registration is required.

Aug. 18 — Student Involvement Fair (Oval and South Oval)

Learn more about Ohio State’s 800-plus student organizations and campus departments, along with some of the university’s local nonprofit partners, at the Autumn Student Involvement Fair.

The free event will be held outside on both the Oval and the South Oval. It is recommended by the Student Involvement Fair’s website to bring a water bottle, sunscreen and an empty bag for any giveaway items and flyers.

Aug. 19 — Buck-i-Frenzy at the RPAC (337 Annie and John Glenn Ave.)

Buck-i-Frenzy — scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. at the RPAC — is an annual Welcome Week event that offers the opportunity for new and returning Ohio State students alike to interact with local and national companies by checking out their services, technologies, products and food.

The Columbus Crew, Ikea, Uncrustables and Coca-Cola are just some of this year’s participating professional entities. Buck-i-Frenzy is free to all and does not require any ticket or pre-registration.

Aug. 19 — Campus Outreach Freshman Meet-and-Greet (Gateway Green on North Campus)

Campus Outreach will host an event specifically for incoming first-year Buckeyes. The event — which is free — will be held on the Gateway Green on north campus from 8-10 p.m. Aug. 19 and will include a free ice cream bar and giveaways.

Aug. 20-25 — Columbus Clippers vs. Indianapolis Indians at Huntington Park (330 Huntington Park Ln.)

For six consecutive days, the Columbus Clippers will host daily baseball games against the Indianapolis Indians at Huntington Park. Specifically, the minor league games will take place at 6:15 p.m. Aug. 20 and Aug. 22, 12:05 p.m. Aug. 21, 7:05 p.m. Aug. 23 and Aug. 24 and 1:05 p.m. Aug. 25.

To purchase tickets, visit the Columbus Clippers’ website.

Aug. 21 — Buckeye Kickoff at the Ohio Stadium (411 Woody Hayes Dr.)

Buckeye Kickoff is an Ohio State Welcome Week tradition, full of speakers, cheers and songs. The program also features Ohio State’s famed marching band, which will get to show off some of its skills ahead of the upcoming football season. All the while, attendees have the chance to take photos on the football field.

Pre-activities will begin around the Ohio Stadium at 4:30 p.m., the doors to the stadium open at 5 p.m. and the event programs will run from 6-7 p.m.

Neither tickets nor pre-registration is required, but attendance for the event is limited to current Ohio State students with a valid BuckID.

Aug. 22 — Transfer Student Welcome (1739 N. High St.)

Located in the Performance Hall of the Ohio Union Aug. 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the Transfer Student Welcome is an opportunity for new transfer students to meet fellow Buckeyes, get free food and win some giveaways.

The event, which is free to attend, will also feature statements from current transfer students who will provide information regarding some campus resources.

Additionally, Brutus will make an appearance at the event at noon for photo opportunities.

Aug. 23 — Graduate and Professional Student Involvement Fair (1739 N. High St.)

Learn more about the services, programs and opportunities for graduate and professional students at the sixth annual Graduate and Professional Student Involvement Fair in Performance Hall, located on the first floor of the Ohio Union.

The free open house event — which will be open from 4-7 p.m. — will comprise over 50 university departments, Columbus institutions and student organizations.

Student, campus and local organizations can register to participate in the event on the Office of Student Life’s website.

Aug. 23 — Graduate and Professional Welcome Picnic (1739 N. High St.)

Located in the Ohio Union’s Archie Griffin Ballroom, the Graduate and Professional Welcome Picnic is free for all Ohio State graduate and professional students who bring a valid BuckID. Students are also permitted to bring one guest with them.

Including food, music and a roller rink, this event will take place from 5-8 p.m.

Aug. 23 — Goodwill Pop-Up Sale Sponsored by the Green Buckeyes and American Conservation Coalition (1739 N. High St.)

This free event, presented by Students for Recycling and Goodwill Columbus and sponsored by the Green Buckeyes and the American Conservation Coalition, will take place in the West Plaza of the Ohio Union Aug. 23 from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

The annual thrift pop-up provides an opportunity for students to shop for items including clothing, fans, kitchen items, dorm-room organizers, shelving, rugs, wall art and more, all at a reduced price.

Aug. 23 — New Kids on the Block at Nationwide Arena (200 W. Nationwide Blvd.)

New Kids on the Block will stop in Columbus Aug. 23 as part of its 2024 MAGIC SUMMER TOUR.

The show will take place from 7-10 p.m. at the Nationwide Arena and feature performances from special guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

For more information about the MAGIC SUMMER TOUR and/or to purchase tickets, visit Live Nation’s website.

Aug. 24 — Community Commitment (1739 N. High St.)

This free event — located in the Ohio Union’s Archie Griffin Ballroom — is an opportunity for Buckeyes to show their support for Columbus’ community by volunteering for a service event.

The 27th annual Community Commitment event will be hosted by Pay It Forward, an organization that aims to create a kind and socially beneficial business community in Columbus, according to its website. The event allows all undergraduate, graduate and professional students the opportunity to volunteer for two to three hours of community service with a local nonprofit.

Registration for the event starts at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 24 at the Ohio Union, and the service itself will take place from approximately 11 a.m.-2 p.m.