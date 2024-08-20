Split the reps but double the production.

That’s the goal for the Buckeyes’ new-look running back room in 2024.

Headlined by senior captain TreVeyon Henderson and junior transfer Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State’s one-two punch is expected to provide one of, if not the best, rushing attacks in the country.

Henderson — a Hopewell, Virginia native — is returning for his senior season after earning first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2023 thanks to his 1,155 all-purpose yards and 11 touchdowns in 10 games, according to College Football Reference.

Henderson said he will welcome Judkins to Columbus and into the backfield with open arms.

“I’m just so thankful that God has brought him here,” Henderson said Aug. 7. “We’ve just both been helping each other, sharpening each other. The biggest thing is just God has been helping me to love him. However I can encourage him along the way, I’m ready to do so.”

In two seasons at Ole Miss, Judkins rushed for 2,725 yards, 31 touchdowns and averaged five yards per carry, according to his profile on College Football Reference.

Buckeyes running backs coach Carlos Locklyn said he is attempting to form a tight-knit group and believes his two-star rushers can be special together, being impressed with what he’s seen thus far.

“They work well together, they push one another. They’re competing to be the best backs in the country, I’m competing to be the best running back coach in the country,” Locklyn said Aug. 7. “So it’s all healthy, but they’re both great leaders in the room, they’re doing a good job.”

Locklyn left Oregon for a job with the Buckeyes about five months ago and has begun making a positive impression on the veteran Henderson.

“He’s such a huge part of this room, man, and just this team,” Henderson said Aug. 7. “He brings so much energy and compassion, and I’m so thankful to have coach Lock here.”

With offensive coordinator Chip Kelly’s offense, the Buckeyes could look a bit different in 2024 in multiple ways.

For example, Kelly avidly uses running backs in the receiving game, including lining up out wide. Judkins said he is excited by the prospect of getting more receiving touches.

“I think [lining up out wide is] definitely that’s something that’s in my bag,” Judkins said Aug. 7. “I go out there, you can line me up anywhere on the field, [I] can run from the slot, backfield, it doesn’t matter.”

Since meeting Kelly, Henderson said he has been impressed with the various ways Kelly uses his offensive weapons to attack opposing defenses.

“It’s amazing. He just opened my eyes up a lot just offensively,” Henderson said Aug. 7. “I see a lot of things differently than I used to. He’s helping all of our games get better and he’s a great coach with a great mindset also. He wants perfection, he wants to be sharp and so he’s definitely demanding that out of us.”

With both star-backs previously earning a majority of the workload for their respective teams, Judkins and Henderson will now need to adapt to a different philosophy. The two backs are expected to share the workload in 2024, but Judkins said he understands his role on the wider team.

“My job is to come in and run the football and just be the best teammate that I can be to my teammates and support my team overall,” Judkins said Aug. 7. “I don’t really focus on how many carries I get or things like that. I just come in and do my job.”