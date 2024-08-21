The Buckeyes are leading the charge of college football’s best.

A total of six Buckeyes earned preseason All-American honors — the most of any college — the Associated Press announced Monday. Graduate wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, senior guard Donovan Jackson, senior cornerback Denzel Burke and sophomore safety Caleb Downs were all named to the first-team preseason All-American squad, according to the Associated Press.

Ohio State’s four first-team selections were the most of any college, with Georgia and the Buckeyes’ rival from up North — Michigan — trailing close behind at three selections apiece.

This is Egbuka’s second first-team preseason All-American selection, receiving the nomination for back-to-back years. The wideout finished the 2023 season with 41 catches for 515 yards and four touchdowns, but is expected to have a larger role this season with the loss of former Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. to the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals.

Jackson is also a two-time preseason All-American selection, improving on last season’s second-team selection to the first-team squad in 2024.

A product of Cypress, Texas, Jackson is expected to be one of the top interior linemen in the country after starting 26 straight games for the Buckeyes between the last two seasons and earning selections to first-team All-Big Ten Conference the past two years, according to the Ohio State Athletics website.

Despite not being named to the preseason All-American team last season, Downs finished his freshman year at Alabama strong. The safety was selected as a second-team All-American in 2023 after leading the SEC in solo tackles with 70, reaching 107 total tackles to pair with 2 interceptions on the season.

Senior running back TreVeyon Henderson and senior defensive tackle Tyleik Williams round out the Buckeyes named to the preseason All-American roster, both being selected to the second-team.