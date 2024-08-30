Less than a year after opening, Adelaide’s Gin Joint abruptly closed its doors in late July without issuing an official statement on any of its social media pages, according to a real estate listing published on business-for-sale marketplace BizBuySell.

Located in the Old North at 2333 N. High St., the 1920s-inspired bar was listed for sale online at some point last month, though a specific closing date was never formally announced.

Adelaide’s latest Instagram post from June 30 offered no indication of an impending closure, but instead advertised its happy-hour deals, leaving community members in the dark about the niche spot’s fate. The bar was notable for paying homage to 1920s speakeasies, incorporating a Prohibition-inspired drink menu, distinctive eats and nightly jazz tunes from local musicians.

According to its website, Adelaide’s was voted one of “The Top 10 New Columbus Bars of 2023” by popular online news publication Columbus Underground, as well as one of Columbus Monthly’s Best New Restaurants of 2024.

Still, Adelaide’s unique spin on the traditional campus bar may have been the very factor that led to its premature closure, Jonas Yu, a fourth-year in political science and previous patron of Adelaide’s, said.

“I figured it was only a matter of time before it closed,” Yu said. “I’ve worked in bars the majority of my time here on campus, and I know what the majority of students tend to gravitate towards. I feel like Adelaide’s didn’t really know its audience; it’s within walking distance from campus, but most aren’t looking to spend a ton of money on handcrafted cocktails and small plates.”

Yu said he believes Adelaide’s could have flourished elsewhere due to its immersive, thoughtfully constructed atmosphere.

“It felt more akin to something you’d find in the Brewery District or one of the suburbs — a bit classier,” Yu said.

Rodrick Pauley and Laura Justice — the husband-wife duo that conceptualized and owned Adelaide’s — did not respond to The Lantern’s request for comment by the time of publication.