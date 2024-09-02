Twenty-four years after Ohio State and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas’ first and only meeting, the Buckeyes got their revenge.

The No. 20 Ohio State men’s soccer team (3-0-1) defeated the University of Nevada, Las Vegas — or UNLV — Runnin’ Rebels 3-2 Sunday night. A last-minute goal from freshman midfielder Nick Skubis secured the Buckeyes’ victory and closed out the 2024 Wolstein Classic at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

Skubis was substituted in and scored the go-ahead goal with less than 15 minutes left on the clock, tallying his first career goal in a Buckeye uniform.

During the postgame interview, Skubis grinned from ear to ear.

“It felt amazing, honestly,” Skubis said. “It was one of the most exciting moments I’ve had in my life, and I almost couldn’t breathe under that dog pile, but it felt amazing.”

Ohio State head coach Brian Maisonneuve praised Skubis for his work ethic and abilities on the field.

“The contact he had on that, that’s not an easy goal, but in practice you can see how he strikes the ball,” Maisonneuve said. “He’s a very good ball striker, so it was great to fall to him and he took it well.”

Led by senior midfielder Michael Adedokun and senior defender Deylen Vellios, the Buckeyes used their speed and footwork to outmatch UNLV’s physicality.

The game’s early moments provided back-and-forth action, but no team immediately pulled ahead in the contest.

Ohio State found the back of the net first, scoring in the game’s 32nd minute.

Adedokun bounced a shot off an UNLV defender and into the goal, marking his second score of the season.

Adedokun was assisted by Vellios, giving him three assists for the year and the team lead for assists this season.

The Rebels did not waver, answering quickly with a goal of their own less than three minutes later. In the 35th minute, sophomore forward Tyler Ware tied the game with a blazing shot past Buckeyes redshirt junior goalkeeper Max Trejo.

A physical first half concluded with Buckeyes senior defender Siggi Magnusson drawing a foul in the penalty box, committed by Rebels senior midfielder Lincoln Aquino.

Buckeyes senior midfielder Parker Grinstead directed the penalty kick past UNLV sophomore goalkeeper Hugo Lemos to retake the lead for the Buckeyes just before the half.

Grinstead’s kick marks his first goal of the season.

Through the first 45 minutes of play, Ohio State tripled the Rebels’ total shots 12 to four and shots on goal six to two.

In the 63rd minute, Rebels senior midfielder Nico Lopez blasted a kick into the top of the net over Trejo.

After the goal, it seemed like the Buckeyes were headed toward their second draw of the season, as they had yet to find any real momentum in the second half.

Skubis’ substitution played a crucial role in reigniting Ohio State’s offensive efforts.

Coach Maisonneuve, when asked about making the substitution, did not want to pat himself on the back too much.

“I mean that’s good. Usually, we make the right choice,” Maisonneuve said. “I don’t care who gets a winner, as long as the subs go out there and change the game.”



The late goal would be the last point scored, securing victory for the Buckeyes.

Upon the game’s conclusion, Maisonneuve said he was happy with how his team protected the lead.

“We needed to block some shots,” Maisonneuve said. “Our box defending needed to be good, and I thought we found a way, like I said, to do that.”

The Buckeyes will return to action next Sunday at 7 p.m. to play Xavier University at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.