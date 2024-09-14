Nick Skubis’ second career goal, deep into the second half, kept the Buckeyes undefeated.

No. 12 Ohio State (5-0-1) defeated the Butler Bulldogs (3-2-2) 1-0 to continue their five-game win streak thanks to a goal from freshman midfielder Skubis Friday night at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

“It feels great, you know,” Skubis said. “I’m just taking the opportunity for what I get, and I’ve made the opportunity as best I can.”

Head coach Brian Maisonneuve said he felt the Buckeyes were strong offensively, but still believes there is room for improvement when it comes to creating pressure.

“Today, I thought we were good enough,” Maisonneuve said. “But [we can] still be better all around, not only from finishing, but [from] extending our pressure.”

The Buckeyes gained momentum in the 27th minute, when junior midfielder Ashton Bilow struck the team’s first shot toward the opposing goal’s center, but the attempt was saved by Bulldog graduate goalkeeper Caleb Norris.

Ohio State senior midfielder Michael Adedokun nearly gave the Buckeyes the lead in the 41st minute, as a pass from sophomore midfielder Andre Roberts gave him a one-on-one chance, but an offside call negated the play.

Despite accruing seven fouls compared to Butler’s eight, the Buckeyes ended the half with a score of 0-0.

“They did very well defensively, blocking shots,” Skubis said. “We were fortunate to find those opportunities.”

In the 66th minute, Bilow almost made his mark, just missing a kick from outside the box.

“Offensively, we created chances,” Maisonneuve said. “We just didn’t put them away.”

A yellow card was issued to Buckeye junior midfielder Luciano Pechota in the 70th minute, but even that wouldn’t deter Ohio State.

Three minutes later, the Buckeyes found their opening. An assist from senior defender Deylen Vellios helped Skubis find his second goal of the season in the bottom right, giving the Buckeyes a 1-0 lead.

“Deylen played a great ball, was quick to me,” Skubis said. “I just had a good first touch and slotted it back post.”

This assist is Vellios fourth this season and the seventh in his career.

Butler nearly tied the match in the 81st minute, with a shot from redshirt junior midfielder Donovan Boone being blocked by redshirt junior goalkeeper Max Trejo.

Ohio State would hold on in the match’s final minutes to claim a 1-0 victory.

Offensively, the Buckeyes dominated the match, getting off 16 shots while holding the Bulldogs to just five shots.

“We had an undefeated non-conference schedule, and that’s amazing,” Skubis said. “We have a lot of confidence going into the Big Ten schedule, and we’re blazing right now.”

The Buckeyes will take a trip to Happy Valley to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions at Jeffrey Field Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.