Ahead of the 2024 Division I men’s soccer season, the NCAA adopted two new rules that significantly altered the game.

The Buckeyes are adapting accordingly.

Video replay is now available for officials to review potential penalty-kick calls, automatic red card situations, offside violations involving goal-scoring opportunities and denials of obvious goal-scoring opportunities.

There’s also been a change implemented in regard to player substitutions.

Now, once a player has been substituted, they’re no longer allowed to re-enter the game in either half.

Throughout any given game, both teams will have six opportunities to substitute players. Those subs can also take place during any stoppage time. If the game heads to an overtime period, a seventh substitution period will be added.

Associate director of NCAA Communications Greg Johnson stated the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Soccer Rules Committee was looking to stop teams from slowing down the game with substitutions, thereby aiming to make the game more like professional-level soccer, according to an April NCAA press release.

Ohio State head coach Brian Maisonneuve said he appreciated how the new rule creates a better pace for the game.

“It’s more like international soccer, like the pros, like the [Major League Soccer],” Maisonneuve said.

Maisonneuve said he believes the new substitution system requires more strategy in substitution, as there are fewer chances to sub players in and out.

“There were a lot of substitutions, and a lot of times, you’re just rolling in guys,” Maisonneuve said. “Now with only six moments, and once you’re out, you’re out, I think there’s a little bit more flow to it.”

Maisonneuve said he has consequently adjusted his game plan, especially when it comes to how the Buckeyes start and finish halves.

“If you play them at the start of the half, they may not be able to end the game for you, or not be able to end the game with the same amount of intensity that you want or need,” Maisonneuve said.

Buckeye senior defender Deylen Vellios said he understands how the change has affected different schools’ strategies across collegiate soccer.

“It’s kind of changed the approach in the minutes of some guys,” Vellios said. “I think, obviously, sometimes it’s difficult at the speed of the college level for guys to play a full 90 minutes and go at 100%,”

Ohio State junior midfielder Luciano Pechota has enjoyed playing through the new changes, he said.

“It feels less frantic,” Pechota said. “I’ve always been in a good spot fitness wise, so not having the subs, I enjoy.”

The second rule implemented this year, which is in effect across all levels of collegiate soccer, relates to expanded video review for referees.

Maisonneuve said he’s a fan of the new technology’s ability to ensure officials make correct calls, but noted rule changes may cause a lack of rhythm in overall game play.

“I don’t like how long it takes,” Maisonnueve said. “A couple of them took like six or seven minutes, which kind of throws you out of the game.”

Pechota admitted there’s pros and cons to the new video rule.

“I think it’s a mixed bag. Obviously, if it’s helping referees to come to the right decision, I think it’s a good thing,” Pechota said. “But it also slows the pace of play down, and momentum and all that stuff can kind of change hands as well.”

The Buckeyes have shown they can adapt well to the new rules, posting a 4-0-1 record so far this season. Moreover, Ohio State has scored 13 goals — while only conceding four — and currently holds the No. 21 spot in the NCAA Division I men’s soccer rankings.