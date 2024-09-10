When one hears “Beetlejuice,” the 1988 Halloween classic often comes to mind, conjuring up memories of over-the-top campiness, oddball characters, zany horror and everything out-of-the-ordinary that is to be expected from a Tim Burton project.

The 2024 sequel “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” despite having twice the title, possesses half of the spooky charm as its 36-year-old predecessor.

In “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” Winona Ryder reprises her role as Lydia Deetz; only this time around, Lydia isn’t the teenage daughter of a couple being haunted by the demon Beetlejuice. Instead, she’s the middle-aged star of a paranormal talk show — titled “Ghost House” — during which she provides families consultations on their haunted houses à la “Ghostbusters.”

Jenna Ortega steps into the cynical teenager role as Lydia’s daughter Astrid, who is skeptical of her mother’s profession and questionable new relationship with her business partner following the death of her father.

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” is primarily preoccupied with resituating the classic Halloween story in a modern context, and perhaps that’s the main reason why the original’s charm feels beyond saving. It’s hard to feel cozy and spooky watching a Burton film when the characters drive luxury sports cars and whip out their iPhone-esque cellphones with possessed vigor.

Beyond the natural growing pains of moving into the 21st century, “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” lacks the first film’s eye-popping gothic chic. The campy, unrealistic practical effects and costumes are thrown out and substituted with air-brushed counterparts that strip the sequel of authenticity.

Though to be fair, complaints about the corporate-washed soul of the film could be excused if the story didn’t feel like it was vomited out by a trick-or-treater who had too much Halloween candy.

It’s undeniably true that the plot of the original “Beetlejuice” didn’t follow the most cohesive structure, but it never felt boring or convoluted. The same can’t be said for its sequel, which can’t seem to figure out if it wants to spend more time resurrecting characters from the first film or introducing half-baked new ones.

This dilemma is seen in Lydia’s new partner Rory (Justin Theroux), who overstays his welcome both in the world of the film and in screen time.

Additionally, Ortega is once again typecast as a grumpy, dark-humored teenager whose presence is made infinitely less interesting by a cringe-worthy romance subplot.

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” still recaptures some of the original’s wacky exuberance, particularly when Michael Keaton gets to shine as the titular character, enabling his morbid charisma to — once again — be the film’s standout factor.

Unfortunately, Keaton is drastically underutilized, particularly in the film’s first two acts, during which it feels as though his character is given the bare minimum amount of screen time that still allows the film to be titled after him.

If you’re craving the spooky whimsy of “Beetlejuice,” you’d be better off relishing the original’s tricks and treats than going to see “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” a ghost of its precursor that didn’t deserve to be resurrected.

Rating: 2/5