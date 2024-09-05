As of Aug. 14, the Delta Tau chapter of Delta Kappa Epsilon — or DKE — has been suspended until Aug. 6, 2028, Dave Isaacs, a university spokesperson, said in an email.

DKE was charged with hazing, endangering behavior and student conduct system abuse, which — according to the Office of Student Life’s Sorority and Fraternity Life Organization Conduct History website — is “failure to comply with sanctions.” DKE no longer has its registered student organization status due to the new suspension, Isaacs confirmed.

Isaacs said the specific “failure to comply with sanctions” charge comes from an interim suspension charge issued on Feb. 7, 2024.

“At the conclusion of the current suspension period, the chapter may petition the Office of Student Life to return to campus, consistent with applicable university policies,” Isaacs said. “The chapter will also be required to take steps to demonstrate that it operates in a manner consistent with the Code of Student Conduct, Sorority and Fraternity Life policies, student organization guidelines, other relevant university policies and all state and federal laws.”

On May 22, 2023, DKE was charged with a conduct violation for hazing and alcohol — — a violation that could include “use, underage intoxication, production, distribution, sale or possession” prohibited under law or university policy, according to the case file . After the charge, the fraternity turned its efforts toward “accountability and educational measures focusing on risk management, recruitment, advisor support, community engagement and new member education,” according to the Conduct History website .

Prior to May 2023, DKE was charged with hazing and endangering behavior Jan. 19, 2023 for an incident that allegedly took place in October 2022, according to one report on the Office of Student Life’s Student Conduct website .

“I witnessed and have videos of pledges being screamed at,” an anonymous source said in an Oct. 1, 2022 report , which resulted in the Jan. 19 charge. “They were screaming about ‘This is pledgeship,’ making Black jokes, screaming that certain people were ‘f*****s,’ and to ‘Suck my d***,’ etc.”

The October 2022 report also states DKE pledges were forced to clean up their backyard as they were being “berated” by active members who were “screaming” about how they hate the other fraternity chapters.

DKE accepted responsibility for the hazing in 2022 and requested an administrative decision, according to the October 2022 report .

Ohio State upholds the Code of Student Conduct “to promote the education and development of students,” Isaacs said.

People may report any incidents involving Greek life on the Office of Student Life’s Sorority and Fraternity Life webpage .

Ohio State DKE President Jack Starr and executive members of DKE Headquarters did not reply to requests for comment by the time of publication.