A new water-themed printmaking exhibit — titled “You can’t take it with you…” — has taken center stage at Hopkins Hall Gallery.

The exhibition, which opened Thursday and will be on view until Sept. 27, features two pieces from artist Melissa Haviland. Called “(s)well” and “The Flood,” these works use inanimate objects to create scenes that appear to run like water.

Haviland, chair of Ohio University’s printmaking program, said she’s been working on the collection for the past eight years, focusing on the color blue and water-related imagery.

“You are at the whim of the tide; It can be aggressive, erode your land or flood your city, but still be beautiful, calming and essential for life,” Haviland said. “I was thinking about how I can show chaos, but also a time for joy. It’s fun to ride a wave, but it can also get out of control.”

Haviland said “The Flood” is the collection’s latest piece, covering a 47-foot wall in the gallery.

“‘The Flood’ is one wallpaper print that I made many of,” Haviland said. “I primarily use printmaking, so I repeat imagery over and over. I cut them down and edit them for the space.”

“(s)well” — which comprises layered pieces of grid paper — flows down the wall and onto the floor, recreating the appearance of a waterfall, Haviland said.

“‘(s)well’ is about 100 long pieces of grid paper that are printed on and become, like, scrolls or waves,” Haviland said.

Diane Kollman, manager of arts marketing and online strategy for the Urban Arts Space and Hopkins Hall Gallery, said the gallery uses an online submission portal that allows Ohio creatives to apply to be featured in the space. This is how she discovered Haviland’s pieces, she said.

“We ask for exhibition proposals from anybody who has ties to Ohio,” Kollman said. “We really look for projects that have a community-engagement component and that experiment with how art is made, viewed or understood.”

Kollman said the Hopkins Hall Gallery, which is owned by the Urban Arts Space, is a nonprofit connected to Ohio State. She said the gallery’s main focus is enhancing community engagement.

“It’s a way to have a space where community members, Ohio State faculty and students can display their work,” Kollman said.

Kollman said all shows and events hosted at Hopkins Hall Gallery are free and open to the public from 11 a.m.-4 p.m, Monday-Friday.