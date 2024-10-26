The Buckeyes will be without two key players Saturday against Nebraska.

Safety Lathan Ransom, who was injured in practice, is officially ruled out for Ohio State’s contest with the Cornhuskers.

On Tuesday, head coach Ryan Day said Ransom was “day-to-day” with his injury.

Tight end Will Kacmarek, who Day said is expected to be out for an extended period of time, won’t suit up for the Buckeyes either.

Here are the other Ohio State players who won’t play Saturday:

Freshman cornerback Aaron Scott

Senior wide receiver Reis Stocksdale

Senior offensive lineman Josh Simmons (out for season)

Junior running back TC Caffey (out for season)