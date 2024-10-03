In Ohio State’s first four games, it hasn’t broken much of a sweat.

Saturday, however, could mark the Buckeyes’ (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) first close game of the season.

The Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) will pose a challenge that Ohio State has yet to encounter thus far — an elite defense.

Iowa’s defense currently ranks 18th in the country, according to NCAA stats. Through four games, the Hawkeye defense has allowed six offensive touchdowns, 272.8 yards per game and an average 4.72 yards per play.

Iowa’s defense is led by defensive coordinator Phil Parker, who’s the longest-tenured defensive coordinator in the country, according to the Hawkeyes athletics website.

There’s a reason Parker has occupied the same position for so long: consistent dominance. And it’s no fluke that the Hawkeyes’ defensive unit has been at the top of college football year in and year out.

“It doesn’t matter what year you watch them, it’s the same guys inside,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said. “They play with great technique, they’re well-coached, they understand how they fit into the defense, their pad level is low, their hands are low, they play physical, they run to the football; coach Parker does a great job in making sure they understand how they’re being attacked.”

Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly said facing the Iowa defense will be a challenge Saturday — maybe even the Buckeyes’ toughest.

“I think they are fundamentally sound. I think they’re really, really well-coached,” Kelly said. “It’ll be the best coached defense that I think we’ll face all season long, and that’s the challenge of going against them.”

From an offensive perspective, Ohio State must beat Iowa in various ways, whether that be with their rushing attack or wide receiver tandem in senior Emeka Egbuka, sophomore Carnell Tate and freshman Jeremiah Smith.

Kelly said the Hawkeyes tend to stifle opposing teams’ best players, forcing them to turn to other options.

“They don’t give up X plays; they make you earn everything they get,” Kelly said. “It’s not gonna be an easy one, so it’s a challenge that I think you get excited about if you’re a real football guy going against somebody like coach Parker.”

Looking at the Hawkeye defense, Day said its effectiveness is evident.

“They’re typically veteran players who have played a lot of football before,” Day said. They’re usually not 18, 19, 20; they’re usually older guys. They have some young players in there, but they usually guys that have matured, and they’re physically mature, and mentally mature and emotionally mature — they understand the defense. And this is a great example of a defensive coordinator that keeps it simple. Not easy, but it’s simple.”

Day also identified individual matchups as potential difference makers for Saturday.

“Again, bigger challenge, really stout defense this week,” Day said. “It’s gonna come down to our guys winning their one-on-one battles and executing at a high level.”