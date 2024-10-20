Tanner Creech’s late-game heroics were the difference for the Buckeyes.

No. 5 Ohio State (10-3-3, 5-2–2 Big Ten) defeated Wisconsin (6-4-2, 1-4-2 Big Ten) 3-2 following a game-winning goal from Creech – the junior forward – Saturday at the McClimon Memorial Track/Soccer Complex.

Ohio State established its presence early when senior midfielder Michael Adedokun and junior Ashton Bilow took shots within the first minute of the match.

Shortly after, the Badgers tried to find their opportunity to get on the board but were stopped by an offside call.

A yellow card against Buckeyes junior defender Donovan Williams became Wisconsin’s lifeline, with freshman midfielder Matthew Zachemski drilling the ball into Ohio State’s net on a penalty kick to take the lead in the 26th minute.

Adedokun responded shortly after, netting a free kick into the left side of the Badgers’ goal to equalize the match at 1-1.

The second half started with the Buckeyes reclaiming the lead on a goal from senior midfielder Parker Grinstead to the top left of the net, assisted by Adedokun.

Badgers sophomore defender Ryan Quintos equalized the match with Wisconsin’s second penalty kick of the night after a foul by graduate midfielder David Wrona in the 63rd minute.

It didn’t deter the Buckeyes.

In the 80th minute, Creech scored his first goal of the season and took the lead, and the game, with a shot to the bottom left of the Badgers’ net on an assist by senior defender Deylen Vellios.

Ohio State finished the match with 15 shots alongside 11 fouls, including three yellow cards. Wisconsin recorded four yellow cards and 12 shots.

The Buckeyes will return to Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium to take on the Northwestern Wildcats Friday at 7 p.m.