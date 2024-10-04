The Buckeyes will hit the road to continue conference play against their archrivals.

No. 4 Ohio State (7-0-2, 2-0-1 Big Ten) will take on the Michigan Wolverines (5-0-4, 1-0-3 Big Ten) for the 30th time in program history 7 p.m. Friday at the U-M Soccer Stadium.

Buckeyes head coach Brian Maisonneuve said he felt his team’s game in previous games was solid and believes his team is ready for another challenge against the Wolverines.

“I think the Indiana game was a good game,” Maisonneuve said. “You know, anytime you’re at home, you definitely want to come out with the W, so I think the guys are ready to get back at it. Michigan makes it that much more exciting.”

Michigan has tied its past three games against Washington, UCLA and Rutgers, with a 1-1 stalemate against both Rutgers and Washington, and splitting three goals a piece against the Bruins.

The Buckeyes are still unbeaten this season, tying their most recent game against Indiana 2-2, following goals from graduate defender Siggi Magnusson and senior midfielder Michael Adedokun.

Following this tie, the Buckeyes remained ranked No. 4 in the NCAA rankings — the highest the program has ever been ranked. Ohio State also tied the team’s record for the most consecutive wins to start a season since 1977.

Senior defender and captain Deylen Vellios hopes to continue leading the Buckeyes by example, with a team-high five assists this season.

“I think something that’s going to be important with some of the younger guys is being able to manage the game,” Vellios said. “Just little things like showing how calm you are, that kind of stuff can rub off on some of the younger guys and lead that way.”

The Wolverines have had an offensively balanced season, scoring six points in conference play over the past four matches to reach No. 5 in the Big Ten standings. In all nine of their games this season, the Wolverines have scored first.

“When they get big and they get the ball moving, they’re very good in possession,” Maisonneuve said. “I think their danger-wide service has been excellent, and their hard runs in the box have been very good.”

Wolverines senior defender Jason Bucknor leads Michigan with four goals and is one of two players on the team with two goals in a match. Graduate forward Beto Soto leads the team in assists, also adding two goals this season.

“Jason Bucknor, No. 7, he’s very dangerous,” Maisonneuve said. “The Soto kid has eight assists. I mean, he’s dangerous.”

The Buckeyes showed offensive prowess, taking a total of 176 shots this season and finding the back of the net 24 times.

Adedokun, freshman forward David Ajagbe and junior midfielder Luciano Pechota have each scored four goals, and Vellios leads the team in assists with five.

The Buckeyes lead the all-time series with the Wolverines 15-11-3.

“We’re coming into a pretty big game, pretty big week,” Vellios said. “I mean, we all know what’s at stake here and what team we’re playing.”

The Buckeyes will return from their road trip to play the Washington Huskies 8 p.m. Monday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.