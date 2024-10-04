Ohio State ranked 41st in the 2025 Best Colleges national ranking, also being named as the 15th best public university.

Tied with Rutgers University-New Brunswick and Boston University, Ohio State has improved its rankings. Around 1,500 four-year bachelor’s degree-granting institutions were surveyed for the 2025 ranking list, according to the U.S. News & World Report.

“Ohio State is one of the best public universities in the nation with outstanding students, faculty and staff who are passionate about solving the world’s most pressing challenges,” said university President Ted Carter Jr. in a Sept. 24 statement.

Ohio State’s College of Engineering broke the top 20 this year as well, earning a five-spot jump from previous years, according to the college’s Sept. 24 press release. The engineering program remains Ohio’s best and moved up to 12th in the nation, according to the report.

“We are delighted that external perceptions and opinions of our programs are gradually aligning with our intentional focus on promoting engineering excellence at scale,” said Ayanna Howard, dean of the College of Engineering, in the press release. “Our brilliant faculty, our dedicated staff members and our remarkable students, working together inclusively, enable us to elevate student access and success.”

In the press release, Howard discussed the introduction of four new pathways in the College of Engineering that can help students narrow down their interests and become more career-ready. One of these programs is The Gateway of Engineering, in which first-year students can learn and innovate together, according to the press release.

“Our number one job is to educate and prepare our students for the future,” Howard said. “And in doing so, we are producing exceptional talent that will fuel economic development in Ohio and throughout our country for years to come.”

Ohio State’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program is ranked first in the nation among public colleges and fourth overall nationwide, according to the College of Nursing’s Sept. 24 press release.

“Maintaining our BSN program’s standing as one of the very best in the nation is only possible because of the hard work, dedication and purpose displayed every day by our students, faculty and staff,” said Karen Rose, dean of Ohio State’s College of Nursing, in the press release. “We strive to prepare confident, competent, evidence-based nurses who our communities need to handle the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. They are answering their calling to care, and we are privileged to help them in their journeys.”

Ohio State scored 78 out of 100 on the U.S. News scale, which considers outcomes, expert opinions, faculty resources, financial resources, student excellence and faculty research, according to the report.

The process of rating colleges has stayed consistent over the years; however, the criteria and weights of these factors have changed going into the 2025 report, according to the report.

Specifically, graduation rates of students who receive Pell Grants are now weighted higher in the overall criteria, whereas first-generation students’ graduation rates are no longer considered, according to the report.