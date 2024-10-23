Although the rivalry football matchup between the Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines isn’t for another five weeks, festivities are in full swing as Ohio State attempts to capture its third-straight title in the annual Blood Battle.

The competition, hosted by the Versiti Blood Center of Ohio, is an annual blood drive that pits Ohio State and Michigan against one another to see which school can collect the most blood for donation. This year’s blood drive will kick off Wednesday, with an event in the Great Hall Meeting Room of the Ohio Union from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with guest appearances from Ohio State football players, including defensive linemen Ty Hamilton and Tyliek Williams, and will continue until Nov. 27.

Heidi Seitz, recruitment manager for the Versiti Blood Center of Ohio and coordinator for the blood drive, said the Blood Battle has been a staple of the iconic collegiate rivalry for over 40 years.

“The blood battle itself has been going on since 1982,” Seitz said. “It’s been a long-standing tradition.”

Seitz said she is very excited for the high amount of donors already scheduled for the event.

“Over 100 donors are already scheduled,” Seitz said. “Some of our football players will be joining us at the Union to thank donors. We have a doctor from the OSU Medical Center also coming to support, so it’s just a great way to kick off this five-week battle.”

Seitz said donating blood helps supply local hospitals with the necessary blood for patients who need life-saving transfusions in Columbus.

“The majority of cancer patients are getting blood transfusions during their care, so that’s making a life-saving impact,” Seitz said. “Organ and tissue donations and sickle cell disease all require a lot of blood products. There are thousands of stories that come out of Blood Battle.”

Seitz said the Versiti Blood Center is the official blood provider for the Wexner Medical Center and has been a collaborating partner in the Blood Battle since 2019.

Lindsey Pia, a fourth-year in microbiology and president of the Buckeye Blood Club — a student-run organization that aims to spread awareness about the importance of blood donation — said her club has been a frequent collaborator with the Blood Battle over the years.

“We are on campus to be able to connect with other students and make sure that the drives that Versiti is organizing are filled with donors,” Pia said. “We make sure that people are educated about blood donation and best prepared for when they do get to donate.”

To incentivize Buckeyes to donate, Pia said donors will be rewarded with prizes such as free T-shirts and Rooster’s gift cards after they donate.

“I would really just love to establish more first-time donors and potentially more retained donors throughout the year,” Pia said. “We always encourage people to bring a friend with them.”

Although Pia said she aims to beat Michigan in total blood donations on campus, she mainly hopes the Blood Battle will educate others about blood donation.

“For those five weeks that we’re running it, the main goal is to collect at least 1,500 pints, ideally over 1,800 to put a number on it,” Pia said. “But my overall goal is just to raise more awareness about blood donation and education.”

For more information about the Blood Battle, including scheduling an appointment, visit the Versiti Blood Center’s website.