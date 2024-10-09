Though 2024 is far from over, pop culture has been generous thus far. Scope out the Halloween costume ideas below, and click on the available links for more information.

New film and TV

Team Black and/or Team Green | “House of the Dragon”

Brimming with fire and blood, season 2 of HBO’s “House of the Dragon” premiered in June.

Though many viewers praised the series’ new installment — which followed the Targaryen dynasty into the early stages of a civil war — others critiqued its unhurried pacing and lack of prolonged action sequences.

Still, one can’t go wrong with donning medieval garb in October, and it’s difficult to deny the Targaryens have style. Just grab some white-blonde wigs and select a side.

Tashi Duncan, Art Donaldson and Patrick Zweig | “Challengers”

Starring Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor, “Challengers” won the internet’s heart with its sleek aesthetics and hyper-pop soundtrack.

To channel your inner tennis pro this Halloween, opt for crisp white polo shirts, pleated skirts and/or Tashi Duncan’s widely recognizable “I TOLD YA” T-shirt. Oh, and don’t forget a few buckets of synthetic sweat.

Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto and crew | “The Bear”

There’s no doubt about it: “The Bear” is steadily snowballing into a cultural phenomenon.

Notably, the culinary comedy-drama merited 11 awards at this year’s Primetime Emmys, surpassing its previous record of 10 from 2023.

Dressing up as the show’s various chefs — including the fervent Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and the ambitious Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri), among others — is a relatively simple feat. Beyond blue aprons, shoppers can invest in some character-specific accessories, like Carmy’s arm tattoos or Sydney’s patterned bandanas.

Storm chasers | “Twisters”

“Twisters,” a contemporary riff on the 1996 disaster film “Twister,” was one of summer’s biggest blockbusters. Luckily, the movie’s costumes are casual and rustic, meaning students can likely recreate them with pre-owned pieces.

Blue jeans, tank tops, flannels, boots and cowboy hats are all fundamental components of the storm-chasing equation. And, for those who want to go the extra mile, special effects dirt powder is always an option.

Oliver Quick and the Cattons | “Saltburn”

Synonymous with glamor and gore, “Saltburn” was certainly a feast for the senses. In particular, the film’s climactic sequence — a party themed around playwright William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” — oozes with grandeur.

Throw on anything white and/or shimmering and you’re halfway there; additionally, prop antlers and wings are musts.

Internet gems

Glum oompa loompa, as seen in Glasgow’s “Willy’s Chocolate Experience”

“Willy’s Chocolate Experience” was billed as a fully immersive, sweet-treat-based wonderland. In reality, the event became an overnight laughing stock once attendees realized they’d been duped by misleading ads using artificial intelligence.

One standout cast member was an excessively morose-looking oompa loompa, whose picture next to a table of smoky beakers and bottles swiftly went viral. STEM enthusiasts, this one’s for you.

This adorable and feisty pygmy hippopotamus — whose name roughly translates to “bouncing pork” in Thai — has achieved social media stardom since being born at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri, Thailand around two months ago.

With some gray latex garments, a pair of ears and a slicked-back hairstyle, anyone can steal Moo Deng’s look this Halloween season.

Stephen Nedoroscik, also known as “pommel horse guy”

Nedoroscik made waves when competing for the U.S. men’s gymnastics team in this year’s Paris Olympic Games, taking home two bronze medals and drawing several comparisons to beloved comic book character Clark Kent.

Prospective “pommel horse guys” should seek out red, white and blue attire, as well as glasses and a Rubik’s Cube.

Rachael Gunn, also known as “Raygun”

Speaking of Olympians, Buckeyes could trade in the United States’ colors for Australia’s gold and green hues come Oct. 31. Known for her unsatisfactory dance moves, “Raygun” scored zero points in Paris’ breakdancing competition, prompting severe online backlash.

Learning Raygun’s infamous routine, however, will be this costume’s true selling point.

“Dress to Impress” avatars

Beloved on the video-sharing app TikTok, Dress to Impress is a Roblox game that asks users to “dress up” in accordance with different themes.

No matter what prompt trick-or-treaters choose to embrace — from “Regency Era” to “Movie Star” to “Scene” — every hypothetical ensemble has significant potential.

Dynamic duos and trios

Leah Kateb, Serena Page and JaNa Craig, also known as “the PowerPuff Girls” or PPG | “Love Island USA”

“Love Island USA” may be a dating show, but season 6 — which aired via Peacock throughout June and July — was all about friendship.

Not only did Kateb, Page and Craig make it to the finale with their respective partners, but they also walked away as the program’s indisputable trio of stars. Swimsuits and/or general summer clothing, sunglasses and lavalier microphones will be the names of the game.

Anxiety and Envy | “Inside Out 2”

Pixar’s cast of “Inside Out” emotions expanded in 2024, as the animated film’s sequel hit screens June 14.

Anxiety and Envy — voiced by Maya Hawke (“Stranger Things”) and Ayo Edebiri (“Bottoms”) — possess distinct character designs and vibrant personalities, making for an ideal best friend costume.

Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega | “Taste” music video

Taking inspiration from past cult classics, such as 1960’s “Psycho” and 1992’s “Death Becomes Her,” pop princess Carpenter’s “Taste” music video has garnered over 86 million views on YouTube.

Alongside actress Ortega, Carpenter rocks multiple retro outfits and a sizable amount of faux blood; just pick a getup and run with it.

Elphaba and Glinda | “Wicked”

After years of waiting, fans of “Wicked” the musical can finally see Part One in theaters Nov. 22.

Though tackling this costume would require ample green face paint and pink tulle, the final result would be nothing short of wonderful.

Romeo and Juliet variants

Romeo and Juliet are timeless characters, having been depicted across various creative properties throughout the years. Most recently, performers Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler adopted the roles for a reimagined Broadway production, which began previews Sept. 26.

If Connor’s and Zegler’s stripped-back wardrobes don’t appeal to some consumers, they can always look to 2011’s “Gnomeo & Juliet” or 1996’s “Romeo + Juliet” for more ideas. This romantic tragedy, it seems, is the gift that keeps on giving.