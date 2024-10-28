Kailyn Dudukovich made history in the Buckeyes’ regular season finale.

No. 21 Ohio State (11-4-3, 6-3-2 Big Ten) surged to a 4-1 victory over No. 15 Penn State (11-5-3, 5-4-2 Big Ten) Sunday, highlighted by Dudukovich’s record-breaking goal that cemented her as Ohio State’s all-time leading scorer.

The senior forward scored her 41st career goal with five minutes to play in the second half, breaking the tie with former Buckeye Tiffany Cameron, who had 40 goals from her 2009-12 season.

“Sports is such a huge part of this university,” Dudukovich said. “I think it’s awesome to put my mark in the record book and represent not only myself but this team.”

Ohio State freshman defender/midfielder Jacinda Bonham opened the game’s scoring with a goal in the 18th minute, giving Ohio State a 1-0 lead.

After a scoreless finish to the opening half, the Buckeyes led the Nittany Lions nine to four in shots taken.

Ohio State senior captain Sydney Jones found the back of the net in the 60th minute, recording her first goal of the season and the fourth of her career on an assist from sophomore forward/midfielder Amanda Schlueter.

In the 73rd minute, Ohio State freshman Anika Poremba scored her first career goal from a pass by junior midfielder Ella Giannola, giving the Buckeyes a 3-0 lead.

A quick response by Penn State’s redshirt senior forward Kaitlyn MacBean made it 3-1. However, Dudukovich delivered the final blow, scoring the Buckeyes’ final goal to break the all-time scoring record and propel her team into postseason play.

Head coach Lori Walker-Hock said she hopes the historic goal can provide momentum for the Buckeyes going into the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments, respectively. But for now, the coach has high praise for her senior and what she has accomplished.

“For her to break this record as a senior and the impact that she’s had is just going to be part of our legacy and part of her history,” said Walker-Hock. “It’s very exciting, and she’s just such a good human being, such a bright woman, and I just think it’s wonderful to see her blossom like this and her senior season.”

The now-No. 8 seed Ohio State is gearing up to face the No. 9 seeded Wisconsin Badgers in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. EST.