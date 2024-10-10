The Buckeyes are aiming to stay undefeated in conference play as they welcome Minnesota to Columbus 7 p.m. Thursday.

The Golden Gophers (8-2-3, 2-2-2 Big Ten) won their first two Big Ten games this season, but have yet to take another one; meanwhile, Ohio State (9-1-3, 4-0-2 Big Ten) is hoping to continue its unbeaten streak with another Big Ten victory.

Senior forward/midfielder Peyton McNamara said she feels confident that the Buckeyes are prepared for any situation and ready to tackle tough challenges throughout the year.

“I don’t think there’s one team that we are scared of this year,” McNamara said. “We know how good we can be, and how competitive we are in our nature and approach to every game. There’s nothing that scares this team.”

Even though the Buckeyes are coming off a 3-0 win over Maryland last Friday, McNamara said Ohio State still has areas to improve upon going into their game against Minnesota.

“I think there were some good takeaways from that game, especially in our movement up front and being dangerous with our building out of the back, or players getting on the ball and trying to play through teams,” McNamara said. “The movements we learned in that game and the goals we scored, we can take away and see how we can implement them into this game.”

The Golden Gophers, however, won’t go down easy.

Minnesota senior forward Khyah Harper is tied for top scorer in the NCAA with 13 goals, but has only scored four times in conference play.

The Buckeyes have an attack that matches the Golden Gophers’ intensity.

Senior forward Kailyn Dudukovich has scored 12 total goals and six goals in Big Ten games, while sophomore forward/midfielder Amanda Schlueter has dominated in conference games, netting four goals and dishing out five assists.

“My belief is the best defense is a great attack, and that’s the greatest aspect of our team right now — our attack has been lethal,” McNamara said. “I think that If we just put our foot on the gas and attack them with everything that we have, then defensively, everything will click for us and we can keep them out of our end.”

Dudukovich was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week and NCAA Women’s Player of the Week last week after scoring two goals against the then-No. 1 Michigan State Spartans, not to mention a game-winning goal against the Michigan Wolverines Sept. 29. She is heading into the Minnesota matchup with 37 career goals, just three shy of tying Ohio State’s program record.

Head coach Lori Walker-Hock said she understands the Buckeyes have looked good so far, but still believes there’s room to smooth over her team’s imperfections.

“At this point, you are just polishing,” Walker-Hock said. “You are not trying to teach them anything new or different. It’s just keep doing what you are doing and finding each other. Keep creating that chemistry.”

The Buckeyes are nearing the end of their season with just four games left after Minnesota, and they’re looking to stay sharp and take care of themselves, Walker-Hock said.

“A lot in this time of the year is recovering,” Walker-Hock said. “So, we took a couple of days off after our Friday game, and I think it’s really good for everybody’s spirit. When the body feels good, the mind can do amazing things.”