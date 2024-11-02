After missing their last game against Nebraska, Buckeyes’ safety Lathan Ransom will officially return to the field against the Nittany Lions.

Offensive lineman Zen Michalski, who made his first career start at left tackle against Nebraska, is out Saturday for No. 4 Ohio State’s top-four matchup.

Head coach Ryan Day said Wednesday that Michalski was trending toward not playing and the Buckeyes are yet to announce who’ll start at left tackle in his place.

Other players listed as out Saturday against Penn State:

Tight end Will Kacmarek

Wide receiver Reis Stocksdale

Running back TC Caffey (out for season)

Offensive lineman Josh Simmons (out for season)