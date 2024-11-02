Ohio State skated away with another big victory Friday night.

On the heels of an opening-period flurry, the No. 15 Buckeyes (6-0-1, 2-0-0 Big Ten) beat Lake Superior State (1-4-0, 1-3-0 Central Collegiate Hockey Association) 9-3 Friday at Value City Arena.

The Buckeyes started fast in the first period, scoring four first-period goals on 17 shot attempts.

Graduate forward Gunnarwolfe Fontaine helped the Buckeyes jump out to an early 1-0 lead just 23 seconds into first period play.

The following three goals were scored by freshman forwards James Hong and Jake Rozzi, as well as graduate forward Joe Dunlap.

Head coach Steve Rohlik said he expected the team to compete but never expected to build a 4-0 lead so early in the game.

“‘You never expect that, right?’ But you certainly got to go out there with the mindset that you’re going to go out there and do what you can to get the lead because it’s tough to win at this level,” Rohlik said. “It’s always different when you win the lead rather than trying to catch up.

Lake Superior State fought back in the second period, scoring two goals on six shots, while the Buckeyes took 13 shots on goal and left with none.

Rohlik said his team was cool under pressure, despite a small Lakers comeback, noting that his team gained the confidence it needed to close out the game in the third period.

“I think things looked a little bleak when they got it four to three, but our guys just came out,” Rohlik said. “It was just trying to put one shift at a time, and as soon as we scored that scored that fifth goal, I think our guys felt that confidence.

Sophomore forward Sam Deckhut said it was crucial for the Buckeyes to continue playing their game, despite the big early lead.

“It’s easy to get complacent and play it down to their level so late,” Deckhut said. “You just got to keep playing 60 [minutes].”

Lake Superior State opened the third period using its momentum from the second, scoring a goal in 24 seconds.

But 58 seconds later, Buckeyes freshman forward Nathan Lewis put the puck through the net.

Ohio State went on to score four goals in the next four minutes and 27 seconds.

Deckhut, who scored twice in the final frame, said he felt their team’s strong preparation throughout the week helped push the Buckeyes to victory.

“I think just preparing all week, the game starts on Monday with really good practice,” Deckhut said. “So it’s good to see us get rewarded for that.”

The Buckeyes rematch Lake Superior State 5 p.m. Saturday at Value City Arena.