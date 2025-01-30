Disclaimer: There may be spoilers ahead.

The 2020s have been a decade marked by numerous challenges, many of which have cast a shadow over recent years. One of the decade’s most significant events — the COVID-19 pandemic — brought film productions to a standstill, delaying highly anticipated releases. It wasn’t until 2022 that the cinematic landscape began to regain some sense of normalcy.

However, just as the industry found its footing, the 2023 Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild strikes disrupted Hollywood once again. Even so, the 2020s have proven to be a fertile ground for creativity, producing box office hits from Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” — a combination that earned the nickname “Barbenheimer” — as well as important independent films like A24’s “Aftersun.”

Now that 2025 has arrived, The Lantern Arts & Life desk has highlighted 20 of the best movie releases from recent years — movies that have shaped the decade and captured the diverse stories of our time.

Before getting into the top 20, we would like to acknowledge five influential releases that almost made the list, but narrowly missed the mark.

Honorable Mentions:

Pete Docter, “Soul” (Dec. 25, 2020)

Joseph Kosinski, “Top Gun: Maverick” (May 27, 2022)

Nida Manzoor, “Polite Society” (April 28, 2023)

Nora Fingscheidt, “The Outrun” (Oct. 4, 2024)

James Mangold, “A Complete Unknown” (Dec. 25, 2024)

Please note the featured movies are listed in chronological order, starting with the earliest release date and ending with the most recent.

Spike Lee, “Da 5 Bloods” (June 12, 2020) | picked by Samantha Harden, Arts & Life Editor

Genre: Action, war

Stars: Delroy Lindo, Chadwick Boseman, Clarke Peters, Jonathan Majors

Is it a comedy? A drama? A bit of a mess? It’s all of the above, and not everyone will like it.

The film starts with Muhammad Ali and ends with Dr. Martin Luther King, but Lee uses these influential figures’ stories to emphasize a shared theme: strong opposition to the Vietnam War. What these bookends really set up is a kind of heist movie; and of course, Lee makes it anything but ordinary.

As a whole, the film offers a powerful blend of historical reflection and modern relevance. It confronts issues of race, war and trauma with a raw intensity that offers a perspective on the Vietnam War that had yet to be widely explored in mainstream cinema at the time of its release. Lee’s fearless storytelling invites audiences to reckon with uncomfortable truths, making it a film that resonates far beyond its cinematic boundaries.

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman” (Dec. 25, 2020) | picked by Samantha Harden, Arts & Life Editor

Genre: Dark comedy, thriller

Stars: Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham

Rape-revenge films are typically known for their cathartic endings, during which climactic moments are filled with screams, bloodshed and a sense of relief as a woman achieves vengeance and lives to fight another day. But director Emerald Fennell flips the script, changing the narrative entirely.

There is no moment of catharsis or empowerment in “Promising Young Woman,” which many viewers and critics felt made the film less satisfying. Yet, there is meaning in that very lack of resolution. Rather than presenting the familiar message of women’s empowerment, the film acts as a bleak reminder that even the ultimate self-sacrifice does not guarantee justice, something especially true in a society that continues to oppress women.

No, it’s not satisfying, but that’s also the point — because, often, life isn’t.

Matt Reeves, “The Batman” (March 4, 2022) | picked by Lena Henicle, Arts & Life Video Producer

Genre: Superhero, action, drama

Stars: Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright

In an industry where Marvel movies dominate the superhero genre, Matt Reeves took a risk making “The Batman.” Drawing on the moody, macabre and gothic, Reeves created one of the best depictions of Batman to date.

“The Batman” takes place in the shadowy corners of a crime-ridden Gotham, which fully envelops audience members. Even the soundtrack by Michael Giacchino plays with the noir and grunge aspects of Gotham. From the breathtaking car-chase sequence to the pure serenity felt during the narrative’s falling action, the film is aesthetically beautiful, despite being an action flick.

This adaptation of Batman also plays with the idea of Batman not being a playboy millionaire, but instead a realistic reclusive and socially awkward young man with an affinity for fighting crime.

Robert Pattinson’s emo-esque performance as Bruce Wayne makes the character even more intriguing for audiences. Pulling from Batman source materials like old-school cartoons and the comic “Batman: The Long Halloween,” “The Batman” dives more deeply into the vigilante detective persona Batman takes on. The film is more of a mystery thriller than it is about a crime-fighting hero, which is a markedly different approach to the character compared to previous adaptations.

S.S. Rajamouli, “RRR” (March 24, 2022) | picked by Nick DeSantis, Asst. Arts & Life Editor

Genre: Action, history, war

Stars: Ram Charan, N.T. Rama Rao Jr.

Legendary.

This is the only word that can be employed to describe the wildly entertaining, over-the-top Telugu action film “RRR.”

“RRR” — released internationally on Netflix March 24, 2022 — is an epic story of brotherhood, friendship and revolution between two men named Raju (Ram Charan) and Bheem (N. T. Rama Rao Jr.) as they fight on opposing sides in India’s 1920s battle against British imperialism.

The film boasts some of the most thrilling action sequences seen this decade. Its campiness and ridiculousness could rival the “Fast and Furious” franchise, but unlike the recent films in that series, “RRR”’s action oozes with atmosphere and passion.

Though the action is amazing, the core of the film features an extremely heartfelt story, highlighted by emotional acting and fantastical musical numbers, including the Academy Award-winning song “Naatu Naatu.”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (April 8, 2022) | picked by Lena Henicle, Arts & Life Video Producer

Genre: Surreal comedy, science fiction

Stars: Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis

Between its critical acclaim and global success, there’s no doubt “Everything Everywhere All at Once” stunned audiences in 2022.

A film centered around family and love, it somehow managed to present relatable themes and characters for every kind of filmgoer. The movie’s opportune release — which came during a time when the world needed a reminder of what matters most in life — solidified itself as a notable film of this decade. Walking out of this movie, audiences were left with the familiar ache of moments never exchanged between loved ones.

An immigrant story with intricate world-building, this film remains one of the most distinctive works in American cinema and continues to hold cultural significance three years after it hit theaters.

Films rarely cross the lines of genre conventions while still delving into matters of the heart, but “Everything Everywhere All At Once” effortlessly achieves this difficult feat. Even amid its moments of complexity and grandeur, the film perfectly — yet simply — conveys the love story between a mother and daughter. For this reason, its grasp on contemporary watchers’ heartstrings stays strong.

Dean Fleischer Camp, “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” (June 24, 2022) | picked by Samantha Harden, Arts & Life Editor

Genre: Stop-motion animation, mockumentary, comedy

Stars: Jenny Slate, Dean Fleischer Camp

“What if everything changes?”

“It will.”

When I first saw the trailer for Dean Fleischer Camp and Jenny Slate’s “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” I expected a light, easy watch at the theater. I couldn’t have been more wrong — and in the best way possible.

At first glance, the film might appear to be a light-hearted children’s film about an adorable, cute-sounding shell, but it’s so much more in reality.

Despite its one-hour-and-30-minute runtime, the film tackles so much, exploring themes of loss and hope, while also confronting fears in an ever-changing world. It truly is a story that reminds you that life, even in its toughest moments, is worth living.

Jordan Peele, “Nope” (July 22, 2022) | picked by Lena Henicle, Arts & Life Video Producer

Genre: Horror, thriller, science fiction

Stars: Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun

Produced during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, “Nope” held a blinding mirror up to the escapism many people were seeking at the time. As Jordan Peele’s third feature film, it created high expectations among audiences — and he delivered a breathtaking spectacle for all to witness.

The film follows two siblings, OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) and Em (Keke Palmer), as they investigate a “bad miracle” terrorizing their small desert town and attempt to gain evidence of its existence.

Peele reveals just enough of the film’s mysterious antagonist, instilling a fear of the unknown rather than a fear of the creature itself. Notably, the monster firmly remains a mystery, as the film never fully defines what it is.

Bound to join other sci-fi monster classics like “Jaws” and “Jurassic Park,” “Nope” conveys the inherent danger of humans searching for sensationalism, especially when some circumstances are simply better left unknown.

Charlotte Wells, “Aftersun” (Oct. 21, 2022) | picked by Sebastian Petrou Griffith, Contributing Film Critic

Genre: Coming-of-age, drama

Stars: Paul Mescal, Frankie Corio

“Aftersun” is a movie so powerful that it managed to forever change the meaning of Queen and David Bowie’s famous song “Under Pressure,” which has now become synonymous with the film’s heart-wrenching ending.

“Aftersun” is the epitome of simple yet effective. Director and writer Charlotte Wells’ debut feature is a loosely autobiographical, straightforward story about a young girl on vacation with her recently divorced father.

Yet, “Aftersun” works without a high-concept narrative because every emotion springs from the central characters’ dynamics. The simple block in communication and understanding that occurs between a daughter just starting to grow up and a father still too young to handle it works as a very understandable, yet impossible-to-fix tragedy.

“Aftersun” is one of the greatest directorial debuts of all time, exploring film on a deeply personal, intimate level unlike any other.

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans” (Nov. 11, 2022) | picked by Nick DeSantis, Asst. Arts & Life Editor

Genre: Drama, coming-of-age

Stars: Gabriel LaBelle, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano

Though Spielberg’s 2021 musical adaptation of “West Side Story” was a solid entry into the acclaimed director’s filmography, it’s his 2022 semi-autobiographical film “The Fabelmans” that makes this list.

“The Fabelmans” follows Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle) on his journey to become a filmmaker while dealing with his family’s breakdown as a result of divorce. Throughout the film, Sammy discovers the sheer power of filmmaking and uses his artistic output to distract him from the glaring issues his family faces.

As “The Fabelmans” unfolds, Spielberg evokes classic feelings reminiscent of those that emerge from his past films “ET: The Extra-Terrestrial” and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” combining a warm sense of childlike wonder with emotional adult pain.

The movie functions as a love letter to Spielberg’s career, his family and to film itself.

Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers & Justin K. Thompson, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (June 2, 2023) | picked by Sebastian Petrou Griffith, Contributing Film Critic

Genre: Action, superhero, animation

Stars: Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Jack Quaid, Daniel Kaluuya

Superhero movies, for the most part, have seen a massive drop in quality since the turn of the decade, aligning with the post-“Avengers: Endgame” era of superhero fatigue. Fortunately, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” did not suffer from the same malaise.

The second part of the three-movie trilogy expanded upon the world audiences fell in love with in 2018’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” featuring the same innovative animation style and a soundtrack composed by multiple talented artists, which actually managed to trump its predecessor.

What’s most important about “Across the Spider-Verse,” however, is its core message: “Anyone can wear the mask.”

“Across the Spider-Verse” introduced a swath of diverse Spider-Men, representing and empowering different communities without feeling panderous or inauthentic. Audiences can only hope the eagerly-awaited “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse” can bear the weight of the great responsibility that is the standard “Across the Spider-Verse” set.

Greta Gerwig, “Barbie” (July 21, 2023) | picked by Samantha Harden, Arts & Life Editor

Genre: Comedy

Stars: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Will Ferrell

Arguably one of the biggest blockbuster films of the 2020s so far, Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” is not only funny, but also deeply meaningful.

The film opens with a brilliant parody of “2001: A Space Odyssey” that shows young girls stranded in a barren landscape, who are told through a voiceover by Helen Mirren that until Barbie’s arrival, they only had baby dolls to play with, limiting their imagination to domesticity and motherhood. But after encountering Barbie’s giantesque form, the girls — now smashing their baby dolls — are empowered to imagine themselves as astronauts, doctors, judges and even the president of the United States, signaling a new era of equality and opportunity.

Though feminist critiques drive much of the film’s humor, the true depth is found in actress America Ferrera’s unforgettable monologue. While depictions of women’s empowerment are not new to cinema, I’ve never felt such a profound impact as I did when Ferrera’s words echoed across the theater with such raw emotion and truth.

Yes, the film is a comedy, and yes, viewers get to see Ryan Gosling break out into a high-budget musical number. But when I left the theater, it was Ferrera’s words about the social challenges of womanhood that truly lingered.

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer” (July 21, 2023) | picked by Nick DeSantis, Asst. Arts & Life Editor

Genre: Biographical drama

Stars: Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon

“Barbenheimer” was arguably the biggest pop culture moment of 2023, so this list truly wouldn’t be complete without both films among its ranks.

“Oppenheimer” is the true story of J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) and his mission to create the atomic bomb. During the film, viewers see Oppenheimer struggle — both scientifically and emotionally — with the construction of the bomb and the global fallout after it was dropped.

The first standout aspect of the film is its acting performances, as Murphy is aided by an all-star cast that includes Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon, to name a few.

Though Christopher Nolan’s direction is tremendous, and his minimal use of visual effects is astounding, it’s Hoyte van Hoytema’s cinematography that remains the film’s shining aspect. From the enormously grand shots of the desert to the black-and-white close-ups of characters in courtrooms, every shot adds to the dramatic and frightening tale.

“Oppenheimer” is a story grounded in emotional themes that still apply to the modern world, and for this reason alone, it’ll continue to be a standout film beyond this decade.

Emma Seligman, “Bottoms” (Aug. 25, 2023) | picked by Lena Henicle, Arts & Life Video Producer

Genre: Comedy

Stars: Rachael Sennott, Ayo Edebri, Kaia Gerber

Amid a drought of raunchy coming-of-age films, “Bottoms” hit 2023 audiences like a right hook.

The film — a dark comedy about two high school lesbians who start a fight club to meet girls — brings back the familiar feel of John Hughes films and manages to create a new type of teen comedy for this generation of youth.

In a genre where teen boys primarily get their stories told, Emma Seligman’s future cult classic stands alone as a film about geeky lesbians who get the girl in the end. Previous films by Seligman — like 2020’s “Shiva Baby” — show she is not afraid to make stories about so-called loserish girls finding their way in a world that refuses to accept them. And “Bottoms” ultimately showed that some stories, no matter how cringy and ridiculous, deserve to have their moment in the sun.

Alexander Payne, “The Holdovers” (Oct. 27, 2023) | picked by Nick DeSantis, Asst. Arts & Life Editor

Genre: Comedy, drama

Stars: Dominic Sessa, Paul Giamatti, Da’Vine Joy Randolph

In this day and age, finding a film with an original storyline designed to make watchers feel good is increasingly rare. Thankfully, toward the end of 2023, “The Holdovers” was released.

“The Holdovers” features Angus Tully (Dominic Sessa) as he spends his Christmas break stuck at his prep school in Boston, with his only companions being his grumpy professor Paul Hunham (Paul Giamatti) and his lovable lunch lady Mary Lamb (Da’Vine Joy Randolph).

The three actors’ chemistry carries the film as their characters’ wildly different personalities clash, with each interaction being both entertaining and engaging. In addition, director Alexander Payne’s ability to combine lighthearted comedic moments with serious undertones makes the film an appealing rewatch.

The film’s 1970s setting and grainy color grading create an instant sense of nostalgia that continues from the first scene to the last. Adding to this sense of nostalgia, the movie features popular tracks from the decade that echo different aspects of the time period, including “The Wind” by Cat Stevens, “In Memory of Elizabeth Reed” by The Allman Brothers Band and “The Time Has Come Today” by The Chambers Brothers.

“The Holdovers” is ultimately a moving, heartfelt, thought-provoking story grounded in authentic relationships between characters. It will no doubt be added to critics’ future lists of classic Christmas films.

Sean Durkin, “The Iron Claw” (Dec. 22, 2023) | picked by Sebastian Petrou Griffith, Contributing Film Critic

Genre: Sports, drama

Stars: Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Lily James

One of 2023’s latest releases ended up being its most powerful and memorable. Simply put, “The Iron Claw” fires on every level. It’s a beautifully shot, expertly directed character study of a real-life family and their struggle to process emotions under the heavy weight of patriarchal masculinity.

“The Iron Claw” is much, much more than a biopic about the Von Erich family. Though it excels at telling their story, the film also doubles as a meaningful testament to the brotherly bonds forged through familial trauma, which resonates with plenty of viewers, regardless of their interest in wrestling.

All in all, “The Iron Claw” is a story about identity and the expectations forced upon people by those closest to them, as well as the suffocating consequences of the pursuit of stardom.

Denis Villeneuve, “Dune: Part Two” (March 1, 2024) | picked by Nick DeSantis, Asst. Arts & Life Editor

Genre: Action, science fiction

Stars: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh

To say that “Dune: Part Two” is the greatest science-fiction film of the decade thus far is not a stretch.

From astounding action to exceptional characters to breathtaking cinematography and visual effects, Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic has it all.

In the second chapter of the “Dune” saga, audiences find Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) continuing his quest for revenge against the terrifying Harkonnens. The film sees Chalamet surrounded by some of the most popular actors of this decade in Zendaya (Chani), Florence Pugh (Princess Irulan) and Austin Butler (Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen).

Though the acting is world-class, it’s Villeneuve’s directing that is the best piece of the film. Each scene is designed perfectly — from the set to the costumes to Hans Zimmer’s amazing score — that when watching, it feels like it was a story Villeneuve was simply destined to tell.

Remaining one of the most impressive feats of filmmaking since the start of the decade, this movie will certainly continue to be praised for years to come.

Luca Guadagnino, “Challengers” (April 26, 2024) | picked by Lena Henicle, Arts & Life Video Producer

Genre: Sports, romance, drama

Stars: Zendaya, Mike Faist, Josh O’Connor

Luca Guadagnino is no stranger to diving into complex human relationships, and “Challengers” captures this knack to scandalous perfection.

The film’s constant dance between its main trio of characters, paired with the to-and-fro energy of a tennis match, masterfully encapsulates the power plays that exist in toxic relationships. Whether it be the messiness of the characters’ lives or the temptation of an unconventional love triangle, audiences devoured “Challengers” in 2024.

Arguably the most talked-about film of last year, “Challengers” slipped into the 2020s cultural zeitgeist with ease.

The film deliberately avoids revealing the winner of the climactic game between Patrick (Josh O’Connor) and Art (Mike Faist), sparking debate among audiences over who the true “winner” is. Its intrigue only deepens on a second viewing, as filmgoers’ shifting perspectives alter their perceptions of the power dynamics at play. Guadagnino skillfully draws the viewer in, only to challenge their initial conclusions later on.

Jeff Nichols, “The Bikeriders” (June 21, 2024) | picked by Samantha Harden, Arts & Life Editor

Genre: Crime, drama

Stars: Tom Hardy, Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Mike Faist

A gritty love letter to 1960s Americana, “The Bikeriders” offers a raw and immersive aesthetic that captures the rebellious spirit of Midwest motorcycle culture. Director Jeff Nichols’ meticulous attention to vintage detail and atmospheric cinematography transports viewers into a bygone era, blending nostalgia with gritty storytelling in a way that feels both authentic and timeless.

But what truly sets the film apart as one of the decade’s best is Nichols’ distinctive decision to make the character Kathy (Jodie Comer) watchers’ guide into this world, with her perspective being revealed through interviews Danny Lyon (Mike Faist) conducts throughout the film.

This narrative choice not only grounds the story in emotional intimacy, but also makes Kathy an irresistibly loveable character, whose warmth, resilience and humor anchor the film’s overall intensity.

Edward Berger, “Conclave” (Oct. 25, 2024) | picked by Sebastian Petrou Griffith, Contributing Film Critic

Genre: Political thriller, drama

Stars: Ralph Fiennes, Isabella Rossellini, Stanley Tucci, Carlos Diehz

“Conclave” is imbued with a sense of prestige at every level. Not only is it set in the velvet-draped marble halls of The Vatican as the most powerful members of the most practiced religion pick their new leader, but the film itself is the kind of distinguished movie that just wins awards.

In addition, “Conclave” features some film legends at their best; more specifically, Ralph Fiennes stars as the lead Cardinal Lawrence and Isabella Rossellini plays the quietly defiant Sister Agnes. It’s also a slick, fast-paced narrative based on a phenomenally well-written novel, accented by a gorgeous classical score and plenty of political themes that entrench itself as a period piece for this decade.

“Conclave” is a movie that will stand the test of time, dripping with class and a mastery of the visual art of film.

Jesse Eisenberg, “A Real Pain” (Nov. 1, 2024) | picked by Sebastian Petrou Griffith, Contributing Film Critic

Genre: Comedy, drama

Stars: Jesse Eisenberg, Kieran Culkin

“A Real Pain” is a delightfully simple movie that tackles some uncomfortably universal truths. What starts as a kind of road-trip buddy movie between two cousins quickly evolves into a much deeper story about what it means to feel lost and directionless in life.

Everyone has their own pain to bear, and everyone wants to help other people who suffer similarly. But far too often, life gets in the way. A person’s first responsibility must be to their own real pain, and this unfortunately means they can’t always help those closest to them, as much as they wish they could.

“A Real Pain” might be the funniest movie of 2024, and it’s this humor that makes the tragedy of the characters’ generational and deep-seated trauma sting so much more. Because that’s just how life is: There are no high highs without low lows, and in order to experience real happiness, one must first experience a real pain.