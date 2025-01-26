Just days after winning his first-ever national championship, Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles is reported to be leaving Columbus for the same job at Penn State.

Knowles’ new three-year deal with the Nittany Lions averages $3.1 million annually, potentially making him the highest-paid defensive coordinator in college football history, according to ESPN.

When asked about the news Sunday at the Buckeyes’ National Championship celebration at Ohio Stadium–which Knowles did not attend–Ohio State Athletic Director Ross Bjork declined to comment.

Knowles, a Philadelphia native, led a 2024 Buckeye defense ranked No. 1 in numerous statistical categories, including scoring and total defense.

Head coach Ryan Day will now be tasked with finding a defensive coordinator for the 2025 season. It’s unknown whether the Buckeyes will look internally or externally.

Internal candidates could include linebackers coach James Laurinaitis, safeties coach Matt Guerrieri and assistant head coach/secondary coach Tim Walton.