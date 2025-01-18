ATLANTA — Very few true freshmen have walked the same path as Jeremiah Smith.

After a stellar first season with the Buckeyes, Smith is preparing to play on college football’s biggest stage: Monday’s National Championship matchup against Notre Dame.

Time and time again, the superstar wide receiver has proved he’s not just any other player. The 19-year-old weapon is one of the best — if not the best — wideouts in the country.

Smith has already shattered numerous Ohio State records, including three held by former Buckeye Cris Carter: most receptions by a freshman, most touchdowns as a freshman and most receiving yards in a game by a freshman.

Here’s what Smith is thinking with just a couple days left before the biggest game of his life.

Q: What are you feeling right now?

JS: I’m just taking it all in. Being a freshman here, it’s a crazy experience. It’s something I dreamed of as a kid, being on the national stage and being able to compete for a national title.

Q: Do you ever get nervous before games?

JS: A little bit, but not really that much. I prepared, I know I put all my work in throughout the week.

Q: How do you manage nerves?

JS: I just listen to my music. Old-school DMX and Tupac are two guys that keep me calm.

Q: How confident are you in this team to beat Notre Dame?

JS: I’m fully confident; I know everybody here is ready to go out there, risk it all and lay it all out on the line. They’re ready to leave no doubt out there on the field Monday.

Q: How has Ryan Day brought this team together?

JS: He brought us really close, especially after that loss to the “Team Up North.” Having our player-led meeting with him and hearing all the questions, and all the players in there laying out what we think is wrong, what we think is right. A month ago, getting prepared for the playoffs and see where we are now.

Q: What’s a piece of advice you’re thinking about leading up to this game?

JS: Keep God first, and go out there and give it your all. It could be my last play out there, so I just go out there and give it my all.

Q: What does Buckeye Nation mean to you?

JS: Buckeye Nation means a lot to me. They’re one of the — if not the best — fans in the country. They support us each and every day, no matter if things are going wrong, if things are going right, they’re always gonna have our backs no matter what. I just can’t thank them enough for that.