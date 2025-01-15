Sean Stewart threw down a two-handed slam to kick off the Buckeyes’ scoring attack.

But that was the extent of Ohio State’s success in the opening period, a detriment that forced the Buckeyes to play catch-up for the remainder of the game.

The No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers (14-3, 4-2 Big Ten) took the lead with 17:02 left in the first half and never let it go, handing Ohio State (10-7, 2-4 Big Ten) its fourth conference loss of the season.

After the Buckeyes’ opening basket, Wisconsin sophomore John Blackwell responded with a personal 9-0 run fueled by Ohio State turnovers.

Despite struggling offensively, the Buckeyes remained within striking distance for much of the first half. But after a layup by forward Devin Royal cut the deficit to nine with 2:54 remaining, Wisconsin responded with another 9-0 run to head into halftime up 37-20.

Turnovers proved costly for Ohio State, as the Buckeyes finished the half with as many turnovers as made field goals—nine.

Ohio State looked out of contention after 20 minutes.

Guard Bruce Thornton, who was held to just two first-half points, sparked the Ohio State offense, scoring the Buckeyes’ first seven points out of the break. Thornton recorded his eighth 20-point game of the season, leading all scorers with 21.

A thunderous dunk by Wisconsin guard John Tonje with 11:57 left electrified the Kohl Center crowd and extended the Badgers lead to 13. Still, Ohio State responded by silencing the arena with a 7-0 run capped by a Royal 3-pointer to cut the deficit to four at the second media timeout.

Freshman center Ivan Njegovan stepped up in the second half with forwards Aaron Bradshaw and Royal in foul trouble. The 7-foot-1 Croatian added five points and three offensive boards, the last of which he grabbed and put back up for a layup, trimming Wisconsin’s lead to five with 5:03 remaining.

Ohio State kept battling, with a late final push—including a crafty finish by guard Micah Parrish—that resulted in another 7-0 run and brought the Buckeyes within one with just 16 seconds left.

Despite holding the Badgers without a field goal for the final 4:17, the Buckeyes couldn’t overcome Wisconsin’s 25-for-28 free-throw shooting in the final seconds, as the Badgers held on for a narrow 70-68 victory.

Ohio State will return home Friday to face off against the Indiana Hoosiers. Fox will broadcast. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m.