Rear View Mirror is a monthly TV show column that examines the cultural influence and societal reflection of the “New Golden Age of Television,” prioritizing shows from the late 1990s to the mid-2010s.

Disclaimer: There may be slight spoilers ahead.

Families during the 2007-09 Great Recession and its aftermath struggled with foreclosures, a lack of economic security and a high unemployment rate.

They could turn on the TV and listen to the news to learn more about the country’s faltering financial conditions.

Alternatively, they could tune in to a new episode of “Glee.”

“Glee” was an immensely popular — and ridiculous — Fox network television series that aired from 2009-15 and followed the lives of teenagers in the fictional William McKinley High School Glee Club in Lima, Ohio, as they try to win show choir competitions at the sectional, regional and national levels.

The club’s members often struggle with problems reflected in American society, like teen pregnancy, bullying and discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community.

The strong and unique vocals of the cast, plus producer Ryan Murphy’s unlimited knowledge of music in popular culture, made this seemingly absurd and niche show a stunning success.

A Spanish teacher who works at McKinley, Will Schuester (Matthew Morrison) feels directionless in his life until he notices the position of Glee Club advisor is open, after the previous director was let go for questionable conduct with a student.

Will — or as his students call him, Mr. Schue — has a demanding wife, Terri Schuester (Jessalyn Gilsig) who thinks Mr. Schue should take up accounting to solve their financial struggles during the recession.

Unfortunately for Terri, Mr. Schue cannot resist the glitz and glamour of the Glee Club. Every day after school, his gang of misfits get together and sing songs that reflect the theme he sets for that week.

In Mr. Schue’s defense, “Glee” is not only about show biz and show tunes. The series’ main theme revolves around one of the most classic and evergreen quotes uttered by the club’s best singer and Broadway-bound diva Rachel Berry (Lea Michele): “Being a part of something special makes you special, right?”

This notion, which the Glee kids and Mr. Schue search to confirm for the show’s first three seasons, is what grounds “Glee” and makes it watchable and endearing for viewers who sometimes have to sit through scattered and unrealistic plotlines.

Maybe everyone feels like a “Lima Loser”

Aside from the show’s amazing and still-culturally relevant covers of tunes from the great American songbook — like “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Smooth Criminal” and “Hello” — its ability to connect to its largely teenage audience proved one of its strongest appeals.

At McKinley High, a complete hierarchy is in place, with the football players and “Cheerios” — or cheerleaders — at the top, and the Glee Club members in the sub-ground basement.

The club’s male lead, Finn Hudson (Cory Monteith) is caught between two worlds, as he is the football team’s quarterback and boyfriend of Cheerios’ captain Quinn Fabray (Dianna Agron), though he has an undeniable passion for music.

Sue Sylvester, the Cheerios’ coach — played by the extremely talented Jane Lynch — often bullies Mr. Schue and the Glee kids, as she sees them as a threat to her Cheerios’ travel and maintenance budget.

In the pilot episode, Finn steps away from his stereotypical role when he helps fellow Glee Club member Artie Abrams (Kevin McHale) break free from a porta-potty that football player — and eventual Glee Club member — Noah “Puck” Puckerman (Mark Salling) traps him in.

Puck screams at Finn, saying, “What the hell, dude? I can’t believe you’re helping out this loser!”

“Don’t you get it, man?” Finn responds. “We’re all losers. Everyone in this school. Hell, everyone in this town. Out of all the kids who graduate, maybe half will go to college, and two will leave the state to do it.”

Kids at McKinley often use the insult “Lima Loser” toward themselves or others as a way to completely undermine their hopes and dreams. The idea of being stuck in Lima is almost as grim as death itself.

Many people — especially teenagers and college students — struggle with how to shape their futures and conquer the obstacles they face. “Glee” is all about overcoming adversity and reaching one’s true potential, no matter how many times one is ridiculed or laughed at.

Finn’s character is such an integral part of why “Glee” was successful, largely because of his constant inner conflict over the life he is “supposed” to lead and the life he actually wants. This character reflects a universal human theme.

The importance of Kurt

When “Glee” first aired in 2009, there was not much queer representation in mainstream media.

The first few episodes of “Glee” focus heavily on Glee Club member Kurt Hummel (Chris Colfer) and his journey to be accepted by his peers and father Burt (Mike O’Malley), despite his sexuality.

In season one, episode four, “Preggers,” Burt catches Kurt choreographing a dance to Beyonce’s “Single Ladies” with his friends Tina Cohen-Chang (Jenna Ushkowitz) and Brittany S. Pierce (Heather Morris).

To Kurt’s dismay, Brittany tries to help the situation by telling Kurt’s father he is now on the football team.

Much of the rest of the episode focuses on Kurt joining the football team as the kicker, with the help of Finn. To everyone’s surprise, Kurt is a fantastic kicker. In order to win the episode’s big game — now with Kurt as an asset — Finn recruits Mr. Shue’s help to teach the failing team — whose members were ironically the Glee Club’s biggest bullies — how to dance in order to loosen up and intimidate the competition.

At the end of the game’s fourth quarter, the McKinley football team performs the “Single Ladies” dance, confusing the opposing team, which leads to a touchdown.

Kurt scores through his final kick, and McKinley wins 7-6.

With feelings of success after his win and the newfound support of his teammates, Kurt comes out to his father, who accepts him and loves him just the same.

Throughout the series, Kurt faces more conflict within his relationships, friendships and career aspirations. The show’s writers make sure to transform him from a one-dimensional gay male character to a real person with struggles and achievements.

Are we all “Gleeks?”

Fans of “Glee” often refer to themselves as “Gleeks.”

Gleeks are special because they are a part of something special: being able to tolerate the show’s bad moments for its incredible ones.

The feeling of sticking together with those you love through thick and thin is something anyone can understand, despite how crazy or unbelievable the scenario is.

That’s why “Glee” worked in 2009, and that’s why it still works now.