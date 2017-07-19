Football: Mike Weber named to Doak Walker Award watch list

As watch list season continued to roll on, redshirt sophomore running back Mike Weber was placed on the Doak Walker Award watch list. The award is given to the running back who is recognized as the best at his position.

In his first season of action for the Buckeyes, Weber led the team with 1,096 rushing yards after taking over the role as the primary running back. He was also tied with redshirt senior quarterback J.T. Barrett for the team lead with nine rushing touchdowns. The 5-foot-10, 212-pound bruising back was the third freshman to tally more than 1,000 yards on the ground in Ohio State history.

Weber was the leading freshman in the Big Ten conference in yards per game with an average of 84.3. After a standout freshman season, he was recognized with the Big Ten’s Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year. He was also named to the freshman All-American team.

The Doak Walker Award has been in place since 1989. Only one former Buckeye — Eddie George, during his Heisman-winning 1995 campaign — has won the award.