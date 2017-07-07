Men’s hockey: Steve Miller signs on as associate head coach

Steve Miller has officially signed on to join the Ohio State men’s ice hockey coaching staff as associate head coach under Steve Rohlik, the school said Friday.

Miller spent the past two seasons with Air Force as the director of hockey, and was an assistant coach on the gold medal-winning Team USA at the 2017 World Junior Championships — a team that featured Ohio State sophomore forward Tanner Laczynski.

“Steve is one of the most respected coaches in college hockey,” Rohlik said. “He is outstanding at developing players and brings a great deal of championship experience to our team. We are thrilled to have him as a Buckeye. We can’t wait for the season to start.”

A coaching veteran with 28 years of experience under his belt, Miller was rewarded in 2008 with the American Hockey Coaches Association’s Terry Flanagan Award, an honor recognized to an assistant coach for a career’s worth of coaching success.

The bulk of Miller’s career was spent coaching the University of Denver where he spent 20 seasons, the first 17 of which as an assistant coach and latter three as associate head coach. While working with the Pioneers, Miller helped guide the team to back-to-back NCAA National Championships in 2004 and 2005, three Western Collegiate Hockey Association titles and four WCHA tournament titles.

Regarded as a premier player-developer in the nation while at Denver, Miller coached 41 players to selections in the NHL draft, 55 All-WCHA honorees, 15 All-Americans and a pair of Hobey Baker Memorial Award Winners (given to the player deemed the best men’s collegiate hockey player in the nation).

Miller began his coaching career with his alma mater, St. Mary’s University of Minnesota after playing three seasons of varsity hockey for the program. As a coach, Miller’s team immediately found success as it won the 1989 Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference playoff championship and reached the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament that year.

He then spent two years at Miami under George Gwozdecky — whom he followed to Denver — where he helped the program win its first Central Collegiate Hockey Association title.

After his time spent at Denver, he worked at Providence as an associate head coach during the 2014-15 season when the Friars won the NCAA Championship.

Miller brings his history of success to an Ohio State program on the rise after finishing 21-12-6, earning an at-large berth to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2009.

“I am honored and humbled to join such a prestigious institution and build on what Coach Rohlik and the student-athletes have achieved,” Miller said. “There are great things on the horizon for this program. I am excited to get going.”

Miller’s career

Ohio State associate head coach: 2017 – present

Air Force director of hockey: 2015-17

Providence associate head coach: 2014-15

University of Denver associate head coach: 2011-14

University of Denver assistant coach: 1994-2011

Miami University graduate assistant coach: 1992-1994

St. Mary’s Univeristy of Minnesota: 1989-1992